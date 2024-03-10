Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang shares rare insight into parenting son Wolfie

Dara Huang has offered a rare glimpse into parenting her son Wolfie whom she shares with her ex Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Taking to instagram on Mother's Day, the architect posted two sweet snapshots of herself embracing her seven-year-old son. In a precious black-and-white image, doting mum Dara was pictured beaming as she carried Wolfie, whilst in a second image, the designer could be seen planting a tender kiss on her son's cheek.

© Instagram The architect shares Wolfie with her ex Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

In her caption, she wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day! It’s not always the easiest job but is by far the most rewarding [red love heart] Here’s to all of the most wonderful mom’s around the world".

This isn't the first time Dara has spoken about her parenting responsibilities. Back in 2023, the Big Interiors Battle star opened up about her experience of co-parenting Christopher Woolf aka 'Wolfie' alongside her ex Edoardo.

© Instagram Dara posted two heartwarming images on her social media

She shared a 'day in the life' video with her Instagram followers which showed her taking her son to school in the morning. And when asked about why she didn't also collect him from school, she said: "As a co-parent, there is always a rotation of responsibilities. Sometimes I bring him to school, other times I pick him up".

In another telling social video, Dara was asked: "How does Wolfie feel about his little sister?" referring to Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna.

© Instagram Sienna bonding with her cousin August

She responded: "Wolfie loves his little sister, and they are so cute together," with a big smile on her face.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie shows off his artistic talent

Dara and Wolfie live in a gorgeous rented home in London. And unsurprisingly, their family home is impeccably designed and beautifully decorated with neutral interiors reigning supreme.

© Instagram Dara's home is brimming with luxe interiors

She previously described her signature style as: "Clean and sophisticated with a modern edge," during an interview with Drummonds.

Meanwhile, during a candid chat with House Beautiful, she spoke about her home's hidden feature. "I have a ginormous toy closet built in the back of the room to hide all of the toys because it multi-functions as a playroom as well," she explained.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo live in the Cotswolds

The stunning Kensington property used to be located a stone's throw away from Edoardo's home with Beatrice, before the couple moved to the countryside with their daughter Sienna.

Edoardo and Beatrice, who tied the knot in 2020, now live in a gorgeous £3 million property in the Cotswolds. Ahead of moving into the farmhouse, the couple had six-foot security gates installed in at their entranceway to ensure the utmost privacy.