Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo describes himself 'very honest' as he shares insights into family life
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo describes himself 'very honest' as he shares insights into family life
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice at the Art of Wishes Gala© Getty

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo describes himself 'very honest' as he shares insights into family home

The royal couple recently welcomed baby Athena

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has offered a rare glimpse into his family life with his wife Princess Beatrice

As the founder of the high-end property firm Banda, Edoardo, 41, prides himself on a transparent approach with his clients. 

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon 'Assemblage' exhibition, the launch Of Lenny Kravitz' UK Photography Exhibition, on July 10, 2019 in London, England. © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has opened up about his life at home with Princess Beatrice

"A lot of people probably tell their clients what they want to hear, but from day one, we're very, very honest," he shared in a recent interview with AD Middle East

Edoardo's passion for design is evident in his admiration for the "beauty of imperfection," which he describes as "quiet luxury". 

He believes that intentional imperfections in design have the power to "tell a story" and reflect "a part of its journey". 

Since founding Banda in 2007 at the age of 23, Edoardo has overseen the design of approximately 300 luxury homes in London, with properties often selling for over £38 million. He considers his profession "a real privilege".

In 2021, Princess Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo moved to a 19th-century farmhouse in the Cotswolds. 

Speaking from their historic home, Edoardo expressed his love for "old things that have been restored". 

Princess Beatrice walked alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Christopher Woolf © Getty
The couple with Edoardo's son Christopher Woolf on Christmas Day

He said: "I love [old] things that have been restored; human-made rather than machine-made – they've got soul, they've got energy. That's got far more value." 

Beatrice and Edoardo have decided to raise their young family outside of London. They purchased their £3.5 million Cotswolds farmhouse in 2021, complete with six bedrooms, a private swimming pool and on-site tennis courts.

They welcomed their first daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, in September 2021, and their second Athena in January. Edoardo also has a son, Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie," from a previous relationship.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22© Instagram
Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on 22 January

Buckingham Palace recently announced the news of their latest royal arrival on the official Instagram account for the royal family. 

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. 

"The baby was born weighing four pounds and five ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

