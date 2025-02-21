Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie enjoys exciting half-term in Florida with mum Dara

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie lives the ultimate jet-setting lifestyle with his architect mum Dara Huang.

Whilst the mother-son duo live their day-to-day lives in the affluent borough of SW3, the pair make frequent trips to Dara's homeland in Florida, which was where the eight-year-old spent his exciting half-term holiday from school.

Sharing a slew of photos from their sun-soaked trip, Dara penned: "What half-term looks like when you’re from Florida. Spending time with our loved ones is the most important part of school break! #grandparents #partners #momandsontrip #florida #miami #floridasun #seaworld #halfterm."

The photo dump contained a slew of wonderful, fun-filled photos of Dara, 42, and Wolfie enjoying time with friends and family, enjoying a day out at Sea World and spending quality time together on the beach.

It's safe to say that Wolfie truly has had the half-term of dreams, and friends and fans of Dara couldn't help but agree, taking to the comments with messages.

The pair enjoyed a beach-side half-term

"That's wonderful," one follower replied alongside a heart-eyes emoji. Meanwhile, a second added a string of applause and raised-hand emojis.

One follower asked if Wolfie likes spending time in the US, to which Dara replied: "Yes, if he can pardon himself from his iPad!"

The incredible trip came just days after Dara and Wolfie enjoyed a special Valentine's Day celebration with Wolfie's cousin Lila. See the full video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGOd7vrOXSd/?img_index=14

Dara's niece threw a pink-themed Valentine's party, which included a table laid with a candy tablecloth, red paper plates, mini heart decorations and coloured roses in a vase.

The party zone was complete with a pink photo wall draped with fairy lights for the perfect selfie.

Lila couldn't wait to hear if her interior designer aunt was impressed with her creation, asking Dara: "Does your interior design-ness approve?" To which proud Dara replied: "Yeah, definitely. An all-girl Valentine's Day party. Why didn't I think about this when I was your age? I love the selfie stand," before posing in front of it alongside Lila.

Whilst Wolfie and Dara are currently settled in the UK, the mum-of-one did make a rather candid confession that may see him head to the States more permanently.

Talking to Tatler, Dara explained that whilst the UK is known for its rigorous education system, there is something about the American spirit you don't get in the British capital.

"England is known for its education because it's strict and regimented, but I love the American spirit, and that’s something they don't really teach you here," the Harvard graduate said.