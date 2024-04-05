Princess Catharina-Amalia to take part in her first ever state visit

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, to take part in her first ever state visit - details
2 minutes ago
Princess Catharina-Amalia during Christmas photoshoot
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, is set to pass a major and an exciting milestone this month.

The Dutch royal's parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, will welcome King Felipe and Queen Letizia to the Netherlands for a state visit between 17 and 18 April.

The first day will culminate in a state banquet at the Royal Palace Amsterdam and the Dutch royal household has confirmed that Princess Catharina-Amalia will join her parents, Princess Beatrix and Princess Margriet at the white-tie affair.

It will mean another rare tiara moment for the princess, who is heir to the Dutch throne. Catharina-Amalia wowed in her first-ever tiara appearance at Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday gala in 2022.

The royal wore the Dutch Star Button Tiara – the jewels worn by Queen Maxima on her wedding day in 2002 – alongside a beautiful pink caped evening gown.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra with Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth© Getty
Catharina-Amalia's first tiara moment at Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday gala

In 2023, Catharina-Amalia sported another of the Dutch royal family's jewels – the Ruby Peacock Tiara – for  Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding reception in Jordan in June.

Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia looking regal in their tiaras© Shutterstock
Catharina-Amalia donned a ruby gown with her ruby tiara

And for Crown Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday gala in October last year, she dazzled in a blue caped gown by Belgian fashion brand Essential Antwerp and Queen Emma of the Netherlands' sapphire tiara.

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium during a gala dinner on the occasion of the 18th birthday celebrations of the Danish Prince at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark.© Shutterstock
Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Elisabeth at Prince Christian's 18th birthday

The princess has been studying for a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam since September 2022.

She passed another royal milestone in January 2023, completing her first official tour of the Dutch Caribbean with her parents.

Princess Catharina-Amalia joined her parents in the Caribbean for her first ever royal tour in January© Getty
Princess Catharina-Amalia joined her parents in the Caribbean for her first ever royal tour in January 2023

Catharina-Amalia has two younger sisters – Princess Alexia, 18, who graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales last year, and Princess Ariane, who turns 17 on 10 April, and is currently enrolled at UWC Adriatic in Italy.

During the Spanish state visit, King Felipe and Queen Letizia will be welcomed by the Dutch king and queen in an official welcome ceremony at Dam Square in Amsterdam before laying a wreath at the National Monument.

The Dutch royals posed © Getty
The Dutch king and queen with their daughters at Christmas

On the afternoon of Wednesday 17 April, King Willem-Alexander and King Felipe will take part in a sports day organised by the Cruyff Foundation, before discussing the development of a maritime hydrogen corridor between the port of Bilbao and the port of Amsterdam. The state banquet will take place on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday 18 April, the two kings will attend a business forum for Spanish and Dutch companies, before Felipe visits the States General of the Netherlands.

Queen Letizia wearing a blue silk midi dress. © Getty
The Dutch royals will welcome King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Maxima will be joined by Queen Letizia for a visit to LAB6, which organises activities for young people with a focus on mental health.

The queens will also attend the tenth anniversary of the Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival in the Royal Theater Tuschinski.

The state visit will conclude in the evening with a reception at Museum STRAAT in Amsterdam, which Princess Catharina-Amalia will also attend.

