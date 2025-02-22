Princess Catharina-Amalia stuns in gorgeous salmon suit as she carries out 'exciting' first

Princess Catharina-Amalia undertook a major milestone on Friday as she carried out her first solo engagement, christening the Dutch auxiliary ship, the Den Helder.

For her outing, which the heir to the Dutch throne described as "exciting", the 21-year-old stunned in a gorgeous salmon suit. The royal also added a brown coat to her ensemble as she battled some dreary weather. She wore her blonde locks in a ponytail, which she allowed to flow down her shoulder, and for accessories, Catharina-Amalia opted for a large pair of golden pearl earrings.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Catharina-Amalia channels movie moment in killer heels

The royal's engagement was confirmed at the end of last month with a statement from the Palace that read: "After the christening, Princess Catharina-Amalia will tour the ship and talk to the crew members and people involved in the construction of the Den Helder."

Photos saw Catharina-Amalia meeting with service personnel onboard as she toured some of its rooms that are vital for its operations. The royal was also treated to drinks and a plate of sandwiches and cakes.

© Getty Images Catharina-Amalia wore a stunning suit for her solo outing

Christening ships have often been used by royals for a first solo engagement, with Catharina-Amalia's younger sister, Princess Alexia, undertaking a similar outing in 2023 for the Vox Alexia, a dredging ship.

Catharina-Amalia is reaching several milestones as she prepares to one day inherit the throne. Last year, she took part in her first state visit when King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain headed to the Netherlands.

© Getty Images The royal's first solo outing saw her christen a ship

The preceding year, the royal travelled on her first tour of the Caribbean alongside her parents. During the trip, she addressed several security threats made against her, some of which resulted in her having to study abroad in Madrid for a year.

"I miss the normal life, the life of a student," she told the media. "Walking the streets, being able to go to a store."