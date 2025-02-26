Prince William and Princess Kate spark major reaction with rare public display of affection

The Prince and Princess of Wales sparked a heartfelt reaction on Wednesday as they made a very rare public display of affection.

In a video shared to Instagram Stories and X, the pair walked through a railway station hand in hand, with Princess Catherine leaning on her husband of 14 years for support.

"Thank you, Pontypridd!" the video was captioned, as fans rushed to comment and share their thanks for the rare look into their marriage. See the video below:

Princess Kate and Prince William make rare public display of affection

"Awww holding hands," wrote one fan as another quipped "I’m going to watch this video over and over. God bless you both!"

"Beautiful engagement and beautiful to see so much love, thank you for this video Prince and Princess of Wales," commented one follower.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales (2L) and Britain's Prince William walk with Community Development Manager Helen Williams and volunteer Dawn Parker

The video came as the two left the town of Pontypridd following a joint engagement in Wales.

Catherine, 43, and William met young volunteers at Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland who were growing their own plums and making them into jam, and Kate was overheard promising to send them her own jam recipe that they could use.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Catherine shared insight into her home life

During the trip she also offered insight into life with her three young children in Norfolk, revealing that they had been learning to forage and had been impressed by a "huge" puffball mushroom she had found near their home.

"The children thought it was fascinating," revealed the royal.

© Getty Kate places Welsh Cakes onto a tray for baking

It was William and Kate's first joint engagement since the February half-term break, and the two arrived in the Welsh capital of Cardiff by train which departed from London.

They then made their way 10 miles north to Pontypridd Market, which has been at the heart of the community since 1805.



© Getty Images William distributes to well-wishers the Welsh Cakes made by himself and Catherine

They went head to head in a challenge to bake traditional Welsh cakes and met with local business owners.

At the first event of the day, Kate wore one of her favorite red Alexander McQueen coats, a double-breasted jacket featuring black buttons and pocket detailing.

© Getty Kate and William talked to local business owners about the impact of the flooding

She teamed it with a chocolate brown rollneck, a tartan skirt and long suede boots.

Kate then had an outfit change, swapping her red McQueen coat for the cropped tweed Katherine Hooker jacket that she first wore to Cheltenham races in 2007. She also sported a checked wool midi skirt by Gucci.