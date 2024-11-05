M&S just dropped a gorgeous £89 red coat - and it's so Princess Kate

I've said it before and I'll say it again, the Princess of Wales looks amazing in red. She's not alone, as the vibrant shade is super flattering on all skin tones.

From dresses to knitwear, the 42-year-old royal is often seen wearing a red hue, particularly outerwear in the autumn/winter months. Her brands of choice range from Alexander McQueen to LK Bennett, but if you're looking for a more affordable new season coat, I've found a stylish option at M&S.

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate wears a red coat by LK Bennett to visit Swansea in 2022

Shopping the new-in pieces in Marks & Spencer's autumn/winter collection, I noticed a gorgeous red coat that's already selling fast. Made from a wool-blend, it feels luxuriously soft and will keep you warm and cosy, as well as adding a statement touch to any outfit.

The longline coat is cut in an easy-to-wear single-breasted style with a neat collared neckline and smart notched lapels. It has two button fastenings and two practical side pockets.

Retailing for £89 (or $159 if you're in the US), it's just dropped and currently still available in all sizes from a UK 6-24.

I love how M&S have styled it as part of a tonal red outfit, adding some festive sparkle with a sequin skirt that's also from M&S - and just £35, FYI. They added a matching knit and red ruffle shoes.

If you want to style it more like Princess Kate, add a pair of black wide-leg trousers and a classic black sweater instead. Or channel another of her chic red coat ensembles with tartan, leather gloves and suede knee-high boots.

Princess Kate wears Alexander Mcqueen in Cardiff

If your budget is higher, you can still buy Kate's exact red coat from LK Bennett. The Spencer Coat is made in Italy from 100% sustainably-sourced wool and will be a forever piece in your wardrobe. Cut with a tailored, single-breasted fit, it features gold hardware and heritage-inspired snaffle detail. It retails for £599 and is available in UK sizes 6-18.

The Princess often wears red when she's in Wales as a nod to the country's national colour, but she's also worn head-to-toe red on other occasions, from the St David’s Day Parade in London in 2023 to the annual church service in Sandringham in 2018.