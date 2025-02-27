Meghan Markle dances barefoot as Prince Harry makes surprising appearance in behind-the-scenes glimpse of Netflix series

Meghan Markle is counting down the days until the release of With Love, Meghan, her highly anticipated new Netflix series.

And to mark the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex has shared a behind-the-scenes look at what’s to come—offering fans a rare glimpse into her life in Montecito and the creative process behind her passion project.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Meghan, 43, posted a heartwarming video filled with candid moments from the production, capturing the joy and energy behind her latest venture.

Meghan Markle dances barefoot as Prince Harry makes surprising appearance

In the clip, she is seen laughing with her crew, dancing barefoot in her kitchen, tending to her beehive, and baking. In a particularly sweet moment, her husband Prince Harry makes a brief appearance, walking beside her as they step off set together.

"Six more days until our show launches on @Netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins," Meghan wrote in the caption, adding a personal touch of excitement.

© Netflix Some of Meghan's closest friends will appear in the show

Originally slated for a January release, With Love, Meghan was postponed in light of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, a decision Meghan made in collaboration with Netflix.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” she shared in a statement at the time. Now, with the new release date set for March 4, the Duchess is finally ready to unveil what she has been working on for months.

© Netflix Meghan Markle is launching her Netflix series very soon

Earlier this year, Meghan offered a first look at the series with a charming trailer that instantly set the tone for what viewers can expect—effortless elegance, creativity, and heartfelt moments. Set to the nostalgic tune of The Lovin’ Spoonful’s Do You Believe in Magic, the teaser showcases Meghan’s love for homemaking, creativity, and thoughtful gestures.

"I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it," she says in the trailer, as she arranges flowers, whisks ingredients in the kitchen, and shares conversations with guests. “Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them,” she adds, highlighting the essence of the show’s premise.

© Instagram Prince Harry and Meghan are the sweetest couple

According to Netflix, With Love, Meghan will offer a fresh take on the lifestyle genre, blending practical tips with candid conversations. "Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected," the streaming giant said in a statement. "She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

Throughout the eight-episode series, Meghan will open up her world to viewers, offering an intimate look at the small, thoughtful details that bring her joy—from entertaining guests to finding beauty in the everyday. The series is expected to feature familiar faces, including Harry, who has long been his wife’s biggest supporter.

The launch of With Love, Meghan marks another significant step in Meghan’s creative journey. Since stepping away from royal duties, the Duchess has taken on multiple projects, from the couple’s candid Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan to her work with the Archetypes podcast.

© Courtesy of Netflix Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Mindy Kaling in episode 102

However, this series, which focuses on home, hospitality, and heartfelt gestures, feels especially personal—an opportunity for Meghan to share something she truly loves with the world.

When she first announced the project, Meghan expressed her deep passion for the series, writing on Instagram, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @Netflix. Beyond grateful for the support—and fun! As ever, Meghan."

Fans have eagerly awaited Meghan’s next move, and this series promises to show a new, more relaxed side of the Duchess. While she is known for her humanitarian work, public speaking, and advocacy, With Love, Meghan shifts the focus to the everyday joys that bring her happiness—an opportunity to connect with audiences in an entirely new way.

With Love, Meghan premieres March 4 on Netflix.