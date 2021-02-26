We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex appeared to be caught off-guard during Prince Harry's chat with James Corden that aired on The Late Late Show - after the TV host called her over FaceTime!

Picking up the phone, Meghan seemed surprised as she realised it was James on the phone, not her husband - though she quickly laughed as the star told her why he was calling.

As James tried to convince her why she and Harry should move to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion, she quickly replied: "That's wonderful, [but] I think we've done enough moving!"

WATCH: Meghan receives a surprise call from James Corden!

We couldn't help but notice that the Duchess looked just as elegant as usual on the surprise call. Meghan, can we get some tips on how to look so glowing over FaceTime?

The royal appeared to be wearing a chic blue dress, which eagle-eyed fans have already guessed is the 'Puffed Sleeve Smocked Dress' from LA fashion brand Velvet Torch - costing just over £21 (or $29.97).

Velvet Torch dress, $29.97 / £21.50, Nordstrom Rack

With a pretty tiered skirt, shirred bodice and those flattering sleeves, we could totally see a relaxed Meghan wearing this around her LA home on warm days. The Duchess also wore her hair in long curls and sported her signature flawless skin.

During the sweet interview, Prince Harry gave plenty of insights into his family life with Meghan and their son Archie, who is soon to become a big brother.

He even shared the delicious breakfast Meghan makes for her son and husband, telling James: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker.

"She sent us a waffle maker for Archie so breakfast now... Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'!"

How cute is that?

