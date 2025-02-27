Princess Eugenie breaks silence after death of 'special friend' Michelle Trachtenberg

Princess Eugenie has shared a beautiful tribute to her friend Michelle Trachtenberg, who died on Wednesday February 26, 2025.

The pair were friends for years after meeting when Eugenie moved to New York City in 2013.

"Goodbye special friend," Eugenie wrote on Instagram Stories on top of a black and white picture of the pair cuddling up together. "You are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful, generous and soooo funny."

Eugenie added, sharing a heartwarming memory of Michelle: 'My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted."

"I'm thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright, and your joy brought so many."

© Getty Images Michelle attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards in 2020

Michelle and Eugenie appeared to forge a close bond in 2013 when Eugenie first moved to the Big Apple, and were spotted socializing together on several occasions.

That December they watched the Atlanta Hawks take on the New York Knicks, and in March 2016, Michelle heaped praise on Eugenie in a touching Instagram post: "There are few people in life that you meet that you know are true and real. This lady happens to be one of them. Friends really do mean a lot."

© Michelle Trachtenberg Michelle and Princess Eugenie pose for a selife

In 2020, Michelle again praised her friend Eugenie, calling her the "most dearest, kindest, most genuine friends I have ever had in my life."

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter, who now works as a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London, worked in NYC at the auction house Paddle8.

Michelle (L) with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tony Head, Eliza Dushka, Nicolas Brendan and Alyson Hannigan in scene from final episode of Buffy

Michelle was an actress known for her work in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl.

The New York police department confirmed her death to HELLO!, sharing that they responded to an emergency call at around 8am to One Columbus Place in New York.

Michelle was later confirmed dead after emergency medical services attended. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and the police said the medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Alongside Eugene, tributes poured in on social media for the actress, who was born in New York on October 11, 1985.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the titular character in Buffy — Michelle played her younger sister Dawn — posted several photos of the two together and quoted their TV show in her caption: "Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you."

Actor Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, wrote: "So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg. Sending prayers."

michelle trachtenberg as georgina sparks in Gossip Girl

Meanwhile, Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor David Boreanaz said he was "so very sad".Posting a black and white photo of the actress on his Instagram Story, David wrote: "So very sad. Horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family."

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell, Michelle's Harriet The Spy co-star, said in a statement: "Heartbreaking. I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."