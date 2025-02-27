Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Trachtenberg's words about Princess Eugenie take on new meaning after her tragic death
Subscribe
Michelle Trachtenberg's words about Princess Eugenie take on new meaning after her tragic death
split image showing two women © Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg's words about Princess Eugenie take on new meaning after her tragic death

Sarah Ferguson's daughter bonded with the actress in New York

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

News of Michelle Trachtenberg's death aged 39 prompted an outpouring of tributes across the globe.

The New York police department confirmed her death to HELLO! in a statement on Wednesday.

Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Michelle Trachtenberg died aged 39

The police said they responded to an emergency call at around 8am on Wednesday to One Columbus Place in New York and Michelle was later confirmed dead after emergency medical services attended.

The Gossip Girl actress' death is not being treated as suspicious, and the police said the medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

'Buffy' cast members Emma Caulfield, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg at the UPN sessions of the Television Critics Association summer press tour in 2001© Getty Images
The actress appeared in TV series Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Michelle's passing would have likely come as a shock to Princess Eugenie who crossed paths with the actress during her time in New York back in 2013. Eugenie, 34, travelled across the pond for a new job with auction house Paddle8.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter, who now works as a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London, studied English Literature and History of Art at Newcastle University. She subsequently gained experience working at Christie's auction house and the Royal Collection in Buckingham Palace.

Princess Eugenie in green dress at Royal Ascot 2019© Getty Images
Princess Eugenie previously lived and worked in New York

The pair appeared to forge a close bond and were spotted socialising together on several occasions. In December 2013, they watched the Atlanta Hawks take on the New York Knicks, while in March 2016, Michelle heaped praise on Eugenie in a touching Instagram post.

"There are few people in life that you meet that you know are true and real. This lady happens to be one of them. Friends really do mean a lot. Happy #stpatricksday May luck of love and friends be with you," she wrote.

View post on Instagram
 

Meanwhile, years later in December 2020, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star alluded to their friendship in a heartfelt post in which she described Eugenie as "one of the dearest, kindest and most genuine friends".

Alongside a wholesome snapshot of the pair grinning from ear to ear, Michelle wrote: "This is a #throwback post. And a dedication to an amazing person. I met this wonderful human. Years ago in New York. Eugenie has been one of the most dearest, kindest, most genuine friends I have ever had in my life."

View post on Instagram
 

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, she continued: "As we are going through these very challenging times. I'm finding new levels of gratitude. I am grateful for the relationships I have made over the years."

When Michelle first wrote about the royal, her words were a celebration of friendship, gratitude and working through tough times. Following her tragic death, however, these words feel even more poignant, akin almost to a farewell message reflecting on the friendships in her lifetime.

It's not known if Eugenie and Michelle maintained their friendship in recent years. Eugenie hasn't issued a statement or spoken publicly about Michelle's passing.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More