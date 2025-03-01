Queen Mary is Princess Kate's twin in identical dazzling gown

Queen Mary is often compared to the Princess of Wales. The royals both have cascading brunette locks as well as an incredible sense of style.

On Friday, the Danish Queen was Kate's twin as she stepped out in a glittering gown when she hosted her annual Evening Party for Art and Culture alongside her husband, King Frederik.

The dazzling dress is a blush-hued Jenny Packham masterpiece, featuring long sleeves and thousands of sequins adorned with diamantés around the neckline.

Diamantés are also positioned around the torso to create a flattering belt.

The gown was first worn by Mary in 2022 when she celebrated her 50th birthday. At that time, Mary opted to sweep her hair up into a sleek low bun, contrasting with her most recent outing in the gown, where she wore her tumbling tresses down, accessorising with a glorious tiara.

As for her shoes, Mary decided on a pair of dazzling pointed-toe heels, the perfect addition to her resplendent ensemble!

According to the photos from the event, Mary couldn't have enjoyed the evening more, dancing the night away with her arm around her husband.

One fan even begged: "Wow! A video, please!!! [...]" in response to the photos from the glamorous evening.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Kate and William at Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's Royal Wedding Banquet at Al Husseinieh Palace in Amman, Jordan,

Meanwhile, others wrote: "Our royal couple is just unique in every way [red love heart and Danish flag emoji]" and "Like a fairy tale," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Mary's dress of dreams has been worn twice by Kate, whose styling of it both times was almost identical to the Danish Queen's latest wearing of the ensemble.

Kate, too, wore her iconic brunette tresses down but added immaculate curls to the ends, as well as a beautiful tiara made by Garrard in 1914 for Queen Mary to complete her royal look. The special heirloom was also a favourite of Princess Diana.

© Brady/WPA Pool/Shutterstock The Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace

Kate completed her look with her Prada 'Satin Logo Box Clutch'.

The future Queen first wore the gown in June 2023 at the wedding reception of Crown Prince Al-Hussein and Rajwa Al-Saif. The second time was in December of the same year when she attended the Diplomatic Corps.

Both times, the royal also donned her blue sash, signifying her position as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the highest rank of chivalry personally awarded by the late Queen for her service.