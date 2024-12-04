One of the greatest honours of royal life is being bestowed with a glittering tiara for an important evening occasion.

Queen Mary of Denmark, 52, is no stranger to a glittering diadem and has been known to wear some of Europe's finest pieces to balls and state banquets.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Mary transforms diamond necklace into dazzling tiara

King Frederik's wife's first royal tiara moment was an unusual one as unlike many senior royal ladies, this occasion was not her tiara debut. Keep scrolling to see learn more about her foray into tiara-wearing and to see her collection in full with help from jewellery expert, Jessica Flinn.

The Danish Ruby Parure - £10 million © Getty Mary wearing Danish Ruby Parure Tiara to the Royal Theatre in 2004 Contrary to protocol, the Australian-born Danish royal is reported to have first worn this beautiful tiara during her pre-wedding celebrations. This tiara, which comes with matching earrings and necklace is perhaps the most ethereal in the royal collection and came into the hands of the Danish royal from the Swedish in 1935 when Crown Princess Ingrid married Queen Margrethe's father Frederik IX.

© Getty Queen Mary dusted off her tiara for a banquet at Stockholm Palace in May Jessica reminds us that the piece was originally gifted to Crown Princess Désirée of Sweden by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1804, meaning it is over 200 years old.

© Getty Queen Mary's tiara was impressive beside Queen Silvia of Sweden's It features diamond pavé leaves and ruby berries and is set in a blend of gold and silver. Jessica explains that this is common in antique jewellery pieces and "not only provides strength but also adds brilliance and contrast to the beautiful rubies and diamonds which adorn the piece". The origin of the rubies adds to its value as well as its visual interest. The rubies in this tiara come from Burma, a region where ruby mining is renowned for producing high-quality stones with a rich, deep red hue. Burmese rubies are among the most sought-after gemstones in the world and command a high value due to their demand.

© Getty Mary wore her rubies to the Traditional New Year's Banquet in 2014 Due to its outstanding beauty and cultural significance, the jewellery designer estimates the tiara to be worth between £8 million and £10 million.

Her wedding tiara - £1.5 million © Getty Queen Mary wore a gifted tiara on her wedding day The mother of four floated down the aisle at Copenhagen Cathedral in 2004 with a fleur-de-lis tiara perched atop her updo. The piece is somewhat of an enigma as its providence is unknown. What is known, however, is that it was a gift to Mary from her new royal in-laws.

© Getty Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary Donaldson wed in 2004 Mary has since given the bridal gift a touch of personal flare by adding removable pearls which were obtained from South Korea by Danish jeweller Marianne Dulong. Jewellery designer Jessica tells us that its sentimental value plays a significant role in the monetary value of this headpiece. She says: "The tiara is still worn by Danish royals to this day and will no doubt become an heirloom for centuries to come, highlighting the timeless appeal and classic beauty it holds. With this in mind, we estimate that the Queen's wedding tiara is worth up to £1.5 million."

The Midnight tiara - £300,000 © Getty Crown Princess Mary wore a rarely-seen tiara in 2010 The Midnight tiara is the most unusual aesthetically and perhaps the most understated. The tiara, which wouldn't look out of place on the head of an Ancient Greek goddess, features diamond and moonstone berries surrounded by rose gold, white gold and oxidised silver leaves to form a wreath. This coronet was worn prior to the proclamation of her and Frederik's reign in January.

© Getty Queen Mary wearing the rarely-seen Midnight tiara "These moonstone berries command the central focus of the piece, offering a more unique and distinct appearance for a royal piece of jewellery," Jessica says. "Paired with these moonstone berries are fewer diamond pavé berries which give the piece that sense of luxury we can expect from royal headwear." She adds: "Considering that the tiara primarily features a more affordable gemstone and has less historical significance compared to some of her other pieces, we have estimated its value to likely be between £250,000 and £300,000."

The Pearl Poire tiara - £8 million © dana/Shutterstock Queen Mary debuted the Pearl Poire tiara in May This piece of headwear is perhaps the most visually impressive. It was crafted from silver mixed with gold and features an array of white diamonds which frame 18 large pear-shaped pearls. "The size of the pearls is the detail that makes this piece truly extraordinary as natural pearls of this size are extremely rare and coveted," Jessica reveals.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary's pearls made an appearance at the State Banquet at Christiansborg Palace in October The diamonds are placed in a way which perfectly enhances the beauty of the pearls and adds a beautiful depth of detail to the overall appearance. The heirloom status of this piece elevates the tiara to the next level.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary's Pearl Poire tiara complemented her midnight blue gown The Pearl Poire dates back to Sweden in 1861, though it didn't find its way into the Danish royal until 1923. "With the use of extremely rare natural large pearls, sparkling diamonds and expert craftsmanship, paired with the cultural significance of the piece, we would estimate that the value of the Pearl Poire tiara is approximately £8 million. This means it holds a place as one of the most expensive pieces of jewellery in the Danish royal family," Jessica says.

The Antique Edwardian tiara - £500,000 © Carlos Alvarez Mary attended a gala dinner in November 2023, choosing the Edwardian tiara The most classic in terms of silhouette, the Antique Edwardian tiara is the most versatile as it can be easily transformed into a necklace.

© Getty Mary wore the glittering tiara at a gala dinner for Iceland's President at Amalienborg Castle in 2017 "This piece was originally crafted between 1900-1910 and perfectly represents the opulence of the era," Jessica tells us. "It predominantly features diamonds beautifully set into contrasting platinum and gold, which are then accented with deep red rubies and spinels. The diamonds used are of excellent quality with their clarity and cut being exceptional, typical of Edwardian jewellery.

© Getty Mary attended a State Banquet at Fredensborg Palace on the first day of a State visit of the President of The United Mexican States in 2016 "The royal piece displays intricate and delicate metal work, with ornate flower drop details and almost baroque-esque scroll shapes which give the piece a sophisticated appearance, whether worn as a tiara or a necklace," she continues. DISCOVER: Best photos of the royal family's tiaras worn by Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and more "The use of high-quality diamonds, rubies and spinels, paired with the innovative craftsmanship and use of platinum and gold, would place the price of this tiara at around £500,000."