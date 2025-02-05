Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's PRIVATE Christmas card with Lilibet and Archie revealed - see photo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only shared only a handful of photos of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, over the years, making every new glimpse a special treat for royal fans.

This time, an unexpected and heartwarming surprise surfaced online - a previously unseen black and white family photo.

© Archewell The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home

During Gloria Steinem's interview with Architectural Digest, Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas card could be seen displayed on a table stand in their living room.

The festive card offered a rare and adorable peek at their growing children, who reside in Montecito. In the charming photo, the Sussexes are seen lying on a bale of hay, looking relaxed and happy.

Archie, five, playfully placed his hand on his mother's forehead, while three-year-old Lilibet flashed a bright, beaming smile.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle and Prince Archie are very cute in this home clip

In December, Prince Harry and Meghan released their official family Christmas card to the world – and it marked the first time Lilibet was pictured in a photograph since her first birthday.

Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem's friendship

It's no surprise that Gloria received a Christmas card from the family since she and Meghan have been close friends for many years. "Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, political. She came home to vote," Gloria previously told Access.

© Kevin Mazur Meghan onstage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards

"And the first thing we did and why she came to see me was we sat at the dining room table here - where I am right now - and cold-called voters. And said, 'Hello, I'm Meg,' and, 'Hello, I'm Gloria,' and, 'Are you going to vote?' That was her initiative."

Over the years, they have been spotted together, with Meghan filming a conversation about suffrage at Gloria's home. During the conversation, Gloria told Meghan: "Welcome home. I'm so glad that you’re home!" To which, Meghan replied: "Me too. For so many reasons. We've talked a lot these last few weeks. I keep thinking my goodness - I've looked up to you for so long!"

Protecting their children's privacy

King Charles' youngest son and the former Suits actress have opted to keep their children out of the spotlight while living in California.

The couple has however offered the occasional insight into their childrens' interests while talking to members of the public on abroad trips.

© Instagram / @meghan Princess Lilibet has only been pictured a handful of times

Last May, the pair travelled to Nigeria and while visiting a school in Abuja, the former actress revealed that dance is Lili's favourite class, adding: "Maybe it's all the jumping around".

The Sussex children have a very different life from the Wales children growing up on the West Coast of the United States away from public view.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibet

Last year, the couple touched upon their fears about raising young children in the digital age as part of an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, in which they discussed the Archewell Foundation's new initiative, The Parents' Network.

"Our kids are young; they're three and five. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them," they said.

"We always talk about in the olden days if your kids were under your roof, you knew what they were up to; at least they were safe, right?" Harry explained. "And now, they could be in the next-door room on a tablet or on a phone and can be going down these rabbit holes. And before you know it, within 24 hours, they could be taking their life."