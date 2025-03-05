Zara Tindall's big announcement amid Meghan Markle's launch

Zara Tindall is renowned for her incredible sense of style and this week, she was unveiled as a brand ambassador for luxury fashion brand, Fairfax & Favor.

The equestrian, 43, appeared on the cover of this week's HELLO! magazine as we shared a first look of Zara modelling the campaign.

In a beautifully shot video, filmed at a country house, Zara expertly poses in a number of looks from the brand, including a biscuit-hued tailored coat, a black wool mix cape and a military green trench coat.

The brand was created in Norfolk in 2013 by Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and his childhood friend Felix Favor Parker, who wanted to use high-quality craftsmanship to create long-lasting and stylish products.

The company's ethos and recent B Corp certification resonated with Zara, who has appeared by her mother, the Princess Royal's sustainable approach to her wardrobe.

"Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," Zara said.

Princess Anne regularly wears outfits she has owned since the 1970s and 1980s, and is a passionate supporter of the UK fashion and textile industry and a great champion of the innovative, skilled and creative individuals and companies within it.

Zara was "delighted" when the label's co-founders, Marcus and Felix, invited her to be the brand’s official ambassador

"I've always liked how they manage to combine timeless elegance with craftsmanship and practicality. Along with their versatile and stylish designs, this makes it the perfect brand for the casual day-to-day or smarter look when I’m attending events," she said.

Co-founder Marcus said it was Zara's "impeccable sense of style" that led the duo to approach her to be the face of their label.

"Zara truly epitomises our brand's DNA, embodying its blend of timeless rural elegance and contemporary sophistication," he added.

© Alamy Zara wearing a military-style coat from Fairfax & Favor at Cheltenham last November

"With an innate understanding of what works for each occasion and her eye for detail, Zara inspires individuality while celebrating the enduring charm of modern rural style."

Zara's brand ambassador role was announced on Monday, ahead of another high-profile launch.

