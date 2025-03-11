Prince Archie follows in great-grandfather's footsteps with new skill

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, California.

The family-of-four live in a stunning mansion surrounded by leafy palm trees, an orchard, a swimming pool and a pond. In short, it's the perfect backdrop for an idyllic childhood with a strong focus on nature and the outdoors.

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

While Prince Archie is known to have many hobbies including surfing, dancing and fruit picking, the tot has also started to show an interest in fishing. In episode five of Meghan's new Netflix series, the Duchess recalled fond family memories, including a sweet anecdote regarding Archie's summer fishing trip.

© Getty Images Meghan and Harry welcomed their eldest child Prince Archie in May 2019

Speaking to her close friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen, Meghan, 43, explained how Archie caught two trout on a fishing trip in the summer. She went on to reveal how she'd had "fun" salt baking the fish with her kids.

"I want them to have great formative memories of being there with me [in the kitchen]," she told Abigail and Kelly.

The wholesome hobby was also hugely popular with the late Prince Philip who enjoyed spending lazy days on the River Dee in Balmoral where he fished for salmon and trout.

It was a passion he passed on to King Charles who taught his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry how to fish.

© Getty Images King Charles is a keen fisherman

Back in 2020, Charles was said to have gone fly fishing while in Scotland and according to royal photographer, Tim Rooke, he extended his stay by another week "because the fishing [was] so good."

Such is Prince Charles' love of the sport, he took over the position of patron of the Salmon and Trout Association from the late Queen Mother.

© Getty Images King Charles taught Prince William how to fish

Meanwhile, in November 2023, the King backed a new initiative from Riverwoods and Scottish Wildlife Trust that is aiming to boost the recovery of Scotland's rivers and reverse the decline of freshwater species including wild salmon.

Meghan and Harry's daughter Princess Lilibet also features in the eight-part series. During one particularly sweet segment, Lilibet got stuck in and helped Meghan to pick berries for her legendary strawberry preserve.

Take a look in the video below...

In episode five, Meghan told Abigail and Kelly: "Lili and I actually made this batch together. She picked all those berries with me, and then she's like: 'No, no mama I'll do it' and she wants to try, she's like 'I'll stir it, I'll mash it'."

© As Ever Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet has her father's red hair

"She's proud," Meghan added as a photo of her daughter popped up on screen. In the snapshot, which was seemingly captured at their sprawling family home, Lilibet was shown adding a ripe strawberry to a basket teeming with berries. While her face was hidden from view, Lili, as she's affectionately known, could be seen wearing a long-sleeved pink top and a pair of floral leggings.