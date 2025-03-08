Unseen childhood picture of Meghan Markle looks just like Prince Archie

The Duchess of Sussex offered insight into her childhood and growing up in LA in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

She shared a number of personal photographs, including one of her as a little girl, and the snap reminds us so much of her son Prince Archie.

In the fourth episode, Meghan reminisced about her time as a Girl Scout, revealing: "I was a Girl Scout for so many years. I started as a Daisy, which is when you’re five or six, and I sold a lot of cookies. And my mom was my troop leader!"

The picture, taken in the 1980s, shows Meghan wearing her brown Girl Scout uniform with a red necktie, and snaps of Archie as a baby and a toddler, show how much he looks like his mother at a similar age.

Prince Harry previously spoke about seeing the resemblance between his wife and son in the docuseries released in 2022.

"I think, at the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie and I see a lot of my mum [Princess Diana] in Lili. She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes…," Harry said.

"Blue, blue, blue eyes," Meghan added, with Harry sharing: "Sort of like golden reddish hair."

© Getty Archie in South Africa in 2019

Elsewhere in the episode, the Duchess also spoke about how Archie loves to make "sun tea" like she did when she was a kid.

Speaking to her friend, Delfina Blaquier, Meghan explained: "As a kid I was taking a bag of tea from the drawer in my house and putting it in a mason jar or probably an empty jar that once held spaghetti sauce and putting it in the sun and sitting there like this… waiting for it to change colour. Which, funny enough, is what Archie does now."

With Love, Meghan: episode guide © Netflix Episode one – Hello, Honey! The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin. Episode two – Welcome to the Party The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. Episode three – Two kids from LA In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen. Episode four – Love Is In The Details Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. Episode five – Surprise and Delight Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''. Episode six – The Juice is Worth The Squeeze With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas. Episode seven – Elevating the Everyday Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods. Episode eight – Feels Like Home In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends.

The Duchess also shared an incredibly sweet bonding moment with her five-year-old son as they made thumbprint cookies in their kitchen at their Montecito home.

© Netflix The Sussexes have carved out a new life in the US

Harry and Lilibet both get involved in the baking process, and at the end, Meghan is seen giving Archie a hug and a kiss on the head.

Archie was born in London on 6 May 2019 and spent the first six months of his life in Windsor before Harry and Meghan took an extended break from their royal duties in Canada. When he was five months old, he also joined his parents on their tour of South Africa.

In 2020, the Sussexes moved with baby Archie to the US following their decision to step back as senior royals. They moved into their family home in Montecito in July that year, later welcoming daughter Lilibet in June 2021.