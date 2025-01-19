Princess Kate enjoys family ski trip in the Alps - report

The Princess of Wales recently travelled to the Alps on a family ski trip, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Princess Kate, 43, was reportedly joined by her husband Prince William, 42, and their three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

It's believed that the Wales family jetted off on their winter holiday shortly after spending Christmas on the King's Sandringham estate.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Kate and her family were also joined by Kate's brother, James Middleton, 37, and his wife, Alizee. During their time away, Princess Kate and her brood were spotted enjoying hot drinks at a mountaintop restaurant complete with stunning panoramic views.

© Getty Images Kate is a keen skier and previously joined Prince William in Klosters back in 2005

Earlier this month, entrepreneur James posted several snowy snapshots on his Instagram account, including a heartwarming picture with his baby son, Inigo.

While he didn't share who he was joined by, he did write in his caption: "We started the New Year with an adventure into the mountains. We were lucky enough to be engulfed by blue skies and cold crisp air.

"I can't believe how quickly Inigo is growing up- in fact that scares me the most…I fear if I blink I will miss it…but like with the dogs we include him in all of our adventures making memories taking each day as it comes…".

Earlier this week, Princess Kate carried out her first solo engagement since 2023 as she continues to make a gradual return to public duties.

© Getty Images Kate visited The Royal Marsden Hospital on 14 January

She visited the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment last year. Just hours after her visit, she shared a message on social media in which she expressed her gratitude and confirmed that she's now in remission.

The Princess said: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

© Getty Images During her visit, Kate spoke with staff and patients

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn't have asked for more.

"The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales was announced as joint patron of the hospital alongside her husband Prince William

Kate was announced as co-joint patron of the hospital with Prince William during the visit, and vowed in her message: "In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."

Sharing an update on her recovery, Kate signed off by adding: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."