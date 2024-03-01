Lady Louise Windsor joins Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for glitzy ski break – see photos

Lady Louise Windsor has joined her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, in St Moritz, Switzerland, as they enjoyed a ski holiday with friends.

Edward and Sophie had been spotted on the slopes over the weekend, but they hadn't been joined by their two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex. In new photos, Lady Louise had now joined her parents as she hit the slopes in a gorgeous light-blue ski jacket, that matched the colour of her skis and was paired with black thermals.

WATCH: See the royals stun in chic skiwear

The 20-year-old royal also wore a lavender neck scarf, ski goggles and a white ski helmet, which didn't fully contain her curly blonde locks, which were seen spilling out behind her.

© BRNA The young royal was clearly enjoying herself

Meanwhile, Edward stood out in a bright red Colmar ski jacket with black trousers and a matching ski helmet. Sophie donned her favourite Sweaty Betty 'Moritz Soft Shell Ski Trousers' with blue knitwear and a navy button-up jacket.

© BRNA The royal is currently studying at St Andrews University

Lady Louise has been on numerous skiing holidays over the years and she quickly showed off her skills, as she was seen thundering down the slopes before coming to a rest. Despite the cold temperatures, the royal felt comfortable enough to remove her gloves when she wasn't going downhill.

© BRNA Lady Louise and her family enjoy an exclusive ski club

Edward and Sophie's daughter was also seen outside of a wooden lodge as she enjoyed a relaxed moment before rejoining her family and friends.

© BRNA Louise had a private moment

St Moritz boasts to be the birthplace of winter tourism and alpine sports, and it currently has 87 slopes and pistes. The Swiss resort is a favourite getaway for the family who usually stay at the exclusive Corviglia Ski Club, which has plenty of royals and aristocrats amongst its membership.

© BRNA The royal was fearless on the slopes!

The Duchess of Edinburgh got some ski practice in February when she attended the Inter-Services Snow Sports Championships in her role as patron of The UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association. In her pre-royal life, Sophie completed a season as a ski rep in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

© BRNA Lousie has been skiing for many years

The Edinburghs aren't the only royals to have headed for St Moritz recently as Princess Beatrice, enjoyed a holiday in the region with her husband and property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi heading to the Swiss Alps.

© BRNA Lady Louise joined her parents on their holiday

The couple enjoyed a game of curling alongside their friends and fellow royals, Princess Olympia of Greece, Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.