King Charles' verdict on 'incomparable' Beyonce - and why Kylie Minogue makes him dance

King Charles has praised the "incomparable" Beyoncé and revealed how he finds it "incredibly hard to sit still" when listening to Kylie Minogue.

The monarch has picked Beyoncé's 2003 'Crazy in Love' as one of two bonus tracks on his new Apple playlist, The King's Music Room, which he has created to celebrate Commonwealth Day.

WATCH: First look at The King's Music Room

He introduces her as "a performer so exceptional that I just could not resist including her music."

He goes on to describe Beyoncé, who performed the song at a Prince’s Trust concert in 2003, as "one of the Trust’s most faithful supporters" and adds, "incidentally, I would like to congratulate her for winning her first Album of the Year Grammy.

The other non-Commonwealth track is 'Upside Down' by Diana Ross, which Charles describes as "a particular favourite". He adds: "When I was much younger, it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played! So, I wonder if I can still just manage it...?!"

© AFP via Getty Images

Fifteen of the 17 tracks are by artists from across the Commonwealth, including Australian Kylie, who is an ambassador for the renamed King’s Trust.

Introducing her, the King says: "The song is 'The Loco-Motion', and this is music for dancing. Again, it has that infectious energy which makes it, I find, incredibly hard to sit still!”

The King’s playlist spans 10 centuries, five continents and a range of musical genres, from Afrobeats and reggae to pop, disco and calypso.

© Getty Images King Charles pictured with Beyoince at the 95.8 Capital FM Party In The Park for the Prince's Trust at Hyde Park in 2003

Artists include Jamaican born Millie Smalls, Davido from Nigeria, Miriam Makeba from South Africa, Michael Bublé from Canada and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa from New Zealand.

Introducing the song 'Could you be Loved', The King also reflects on meeting Bob Marley, praising his "marvellous, infectious energy… but also his deep sincerity, and his profound concern for his community.

"I always recall his words ‘The people have a voice inside of them’. He gave the world that voice in a way that no-one who heard can ever forget."

© Getty Images King Charles has also included Raye in his playlist. The pair 'got on like a house on fire'

The Apple Music 1 programme lands two months after the monarch visited Apple HQ at Battersea Power Station and met the singer Raye, who also features on the playlist.

The King and Raye "got on like a house on fire" and he went away and listened to her music before choosing her for the playlist, HELLO! understands.

"Anyone who saw Raye perform at the Grammy Awards will know that she is a great ambassador for British Music. So here she is with 'Love me again'," says the monarch.

© Getty Images King Charles can't stop dancing to Kylie Minogue's songs!

Hello understands The King spoke to friends and asked for suggestions, but the choice was his own. After whittling the tracks down to a shortlist, he listened to his final selection once more before signing it off.

Although His Majesty famously does not use a mobile phone, he does have an iPad, which he is thought to have used to work on the playlist, which airs globally and for free from today.

The monarch was a "one-take wonder" at last month’s recording in the 18th Century Room, his private office at Buckingham Palace.

LISTEN: Meghan Markle's former friend gives honest verdict on Netflix show

A skeleton crew worked on the top-secret project, with a source close to it telling HELLO! they were "thrilled" with the results.

"That warmth and intimacy that comes across in the recording - we were blown away. His choices and his comments on the songs felt really genuine."

The King’s Music Room is on Apple Music 1 on Monday March 10 at 6am, or on demand with an Apple Music subscription.