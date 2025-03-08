Princess Lilibet's sweet hidden talent revealed by Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a little insight into her children's personalities in her With Love, Meghan Netflix series, including Princess Lilibet's hidden talent.

In episode five, Meghan shares her tips for flower arranging as she prepares to host a girls' lunch with close friends, Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen.

As the flower stems are laid out on the table, Meghan explains she always keeps a garbage can nearby so she can clean as she goes, and revealed that her three-year-old daughter Lilibet has made up her own song.

And it's not the first time, the tot has sung her own ditty. In January, when Meghan announced the devastating loss of her beloved rescue dog, Guy, she shared a touching montage of the pup with the family.

At the end, Archie, five, and Lilibet could be heard singing their own adaption of the song Normal American Boy from the musical Bye Bye Birdie.

"We love you Guy, oh yes we do, we love you Guy and we'll be true, when you're not near us, we're blue," they sang.

Meghan previously shared on her joint trip to Nigeria with Prince Harry in May 2024, that Lilibet's "favourite class" was "singing and dancing".

And as the Duchess and chef Roy Choi made his signature wings in episode three of the Netflix show, Meghan revealed that Lilibet likes to dance when she enjoys what she is eating.

As the Duchess showed off a couple of moves, she said: "It’s good. My daughter does the same thing. When she likes something she’s eating, she starts to sway a little bit."

Archie and Lilibet are growing up out of the public eye in Montecito, California, with Meghan and Harry opting to not show their faces in photographs.

© Instagram Meghan making Valentine's treats with her kids

Lilibet briefly appears in episode five of the series, after Meghan spoke about how her daughter loves to help her make her homemade preserves.

"She picked all the berries. She’s proud and that part feels good," Meghan said as an image showed Lilibet's hands as she picked berries.

© Netflix Lilibet picking strawberries

While Archie was born in London in 2019, Lilibet's birthplace is Santa Barbara. The Duchess spoke about her children's adorable accents on The Drew Barrymore Show, which airs on Thursday 6 March.

"Some of the words that they still say with a British accent, so they'll say z-e-b-r-a," said Meghan using a hard "zed' sound.

"And what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out and because they have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him [Prince Harry] and I think it's adorable. Zebra is a good one."