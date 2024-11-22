Meghan Markle talks Christmas with Archie and Lilibet and sweet 'tradition' they do

Meghan Markle will no doubt go all out to treat Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to a memorable Christmas this year.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, the Duchess of Sussex spoke of her love for the holiday season and the excitement of her children. "At first, I think as a mum with children you're just enjoying having them there, but they're not understanding everything that's happening yet," she explained. "But now we're at the age where I just can't wait to see it through their lens every year."

WATCH: See the giant Christmas tree at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home

The mum-of-two also revealed that the family has sweet traditions when it comes to Christmas, including leaving out "carrots for the reindeer".

Christmas isn't the only holiday that the family has coming up, as next week they will be celebrating Thanksgiving. She explained their festivities were usually "low-key", adding "being close to my mom is great".

© Netflix Meghan revealed how her children enjoy Christmas

Meghan continued: "We're always making sure we have something fun to do. Like any other family you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun."

The former Suits star was speaking to the publication as she joined a dinner hosted by Mina's List, an organisation that's part of the Archewell Foundation's Welcome Project. The initiative, which was launched last year, supports women who have resettled in the United States from Afghanistan.

© Netflix Archie loves playing in the snow!

Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, previously spoke of the family's traditions when it comes to Christmas, including the opening of certain presents on Christmas Eve.

In his memoir Spare, Harry reflected: "We took Archie to find a Christmas tree. A pop-up lot in Santa Barbara. We bought one of the biggest spruces they had. We brought it home, set it up in the living room. Magnificent. We stood back, admiring, counting our blessings. New home. Healthy boy."

Christmas will be a fun time in the Sussex household

He added: "It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition."

Archie still received presents from his late great-grandmother until her death, with the Duke previously sharing how the late Queen purchased a waffle iron for the youngster.

© Chris Jackson The family will soon celebrate Thanksgiving

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Harry revealed: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie... so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

