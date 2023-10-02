Meghan Markle cheers as she pulls son Archie on a sleigh in the snow

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have resided in Montecito, California since summer 2020 but before they made their decision to step back as senior royals, they spent some time in Canada.

Archie was just six months old at the time when Prince Harry and Meghan spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in a secluded property on Vancouver Island in late 2019.

Footage from their time there was included in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan released last December.

Adorable home videos show little Archie's first experience of snow and his first ever sleigh ride.

Meghan can't contain her giggles and cheers of delight as she pulls her infant son along in the snow.

Archie, wrapped up warmly in a Mini Boden Panda snowsuit, looks in awe of his snow-covered surroundings as he sits contently in a red wooden sleigh.

Meanwhile, mum Meghan is dressed in a hooded parka coat with black fitted jeans, brown boots and a bobble hat.

Describing the family's time in Canada, the Duchess says in the documentary: "I just loved being there. It was just so peaceful. You could breathe for a minute."

Harry and Meghan's decision to take a six-week extended break in the country came before their announcement to step back from public duties in January 2020.

The pair carried out their final engagements in March that year before they made a permanent move to the US.

Before purchasing their dream home in Montecito, the Sussexes temporarily resided at Tyler Perry's mansion in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA.

