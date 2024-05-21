Queen Mary and King Frederik's twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent look so grown-up in rare photos

King Frederik and Queen Mary laced up their trainers for a fun family day out with their four children on Monday - and royal watchers couldn't believe the difference in 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The teenagers were last seen publicly in January at their father's accession ceremony, when they joined their parents and elder siblings, Crown Prince Christian, 18, and Princess Isabella, 17, on the balcony at Christiansborg Palace.

Josephine and Vincent were pictured with Isabella before taking part in the One Mile Family race in Copenhagen during King Frederik's Royal Run event, which took place against five different locations in Denmark.

"OMG ! It seems to me, like it was yesterday, the twins are born..." one social media follower commented.

"Omg, the twins have grown up!" another agreed, while a third added: "Beautiful siblings. The twins have so grown up."

After crossing the finish line, the Danish royal palace also shared a snap of Frederik, Vincent and Josephine back at the palace with their two beloved Border Collies wearing their medals.

The Royal Run was initiated by Crown Prince Frederik to mark his 50th birthday in 2018, and has since become an annual race. Around 95,330 runners took to the streets to take part in the event in Brønderslev, Aarhus, Fredericia, Kalundborg and Copenhagen / Frederiksberg.

King Frederik will celebrate his 56th birthday on Sunday 26 May with an appearance on the palace balcony to mark the occasion.

It comes just over a week after he and Mary celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, which coincided with their Norway state visit.

Now see the Danish royal family in action from the Royal Run…

© Getty King Frederik The king beamed as he crossed the finish line in Fredericia. Avid runner Frederik has completed marathons in Copenhagen, New York and Paris, and is a big tennis fan, having attended Wimbledon several times.

© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Queen Mary Mary showed off her sporting prowess as she got off to a strong start in Kalundborg. The queen teamed her Royal Run top with simple black leggings and lightweight grey trainers.

© Getty Crown Prince Christian An elated Crown Prince Christian put his hands up in the air as he completed his turn in Broenderslev.



© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Princess Isabella Princess Isabella couldn't help but smile with joy after taking part in the family run in the capital city.

© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Prince Vincent A strong photo finish for Prince Vincent, who appears to share his father's love of running.

© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Princess Josephine Princess Josephine, Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent all supported one another as they started off the race together. Team work!

