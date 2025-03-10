Prince Edward announces big news on his birthday ahead of missing major family reunion

King Charles and Queen Camilla have sent a heartfelt public message to Prince Edward in celebration of his 61st birthday on Monday.

The royal couple paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh alongside a picture from his recent outing to Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough.

The message, posted on the official Royal Family accounts, read: "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh!"

The celebrations coincide with the announcement of Edward becoming patron of the Royal Tennis Court at Hampton Court Palace. His connection to the sport dates back to his university days when he played Real Tennis for his own Gold Award.

However, later on in the day, Edward will not be joining the King, who will lead the nation in celebrating the Family of Nations during the annual Commonwealth Day service.

King Charles will be joined by the Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and a 2,000-strong congregation for the event at Westminster Abbey.



Prince Edward was granted the title of Duke of Edinburgh by his elder brother, King Charles, in March 2023 - a touching gesture honoring their late father, Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace previously announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

But the title is not hereditary and will not pass down to Edward's son, James, Earl of Wessex, upon his death. Once again the title will revert back to the Crown as it did after Prince Philip's passing.

© Getty Prince Edward is married to Duchess Sophie

Meanwhile, away from royal duties, Prince Edward is married to Duchess Sophie, with whom he shares two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

During the couple's six-day visit to Nepal in February, they were asked about the secret to their happy 25-year marriage, to which, Edward sweetly replied: "Because we're best friends," and Sophie agreed: "That's true."

© Getty Edward with his two children

Speaking about their shared sense of humour, Sophie told the media: "There's always got to be humour. Especially when you're travelling, and you’ve got no idea what's about to happen. You've got to laugh."

Asked about their competitive nature, the royal added: "Always. Got to be competitive going up those hills."

