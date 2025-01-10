Prince Louis is his great uncle Prince Edward's double in adorable photos

Prince Louis is a firm favourite among royal fans thanks to his cheerful demeanour and his cheeky antics.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest son has unsurprisingly taken after his royal parents, with many drawing comparisons between Louis and his mother Princess Kate.

While the six-year-old naturally bears a striking resemblance to his parents, he also looks remarkably like his great uncle, Prince Edward. Photos from the royal archive show the pair rocking very similar outfits and almost identical haircuts, further bolstering the family resemblance.

© Getty Images On Christmas Day in 2022, Louis braved the chill and opted for a pair of burgundy shorts and a navy coat complete with a peter pan collar. Photos taken in Sandringham showed the youngster walking by his mother's side following the morning church service. With his smart outfit and mop of boyish locks, Louis resembled a young Prince Edward at a similar age. Keep scrolling for more adorable photos of the pair…



© Getty Images A roaring good time Edward and Louis both appear to appreciate family fun. In 1969, Edward was photographed spinning around in his go-kart in the grounds of Windsor Castle with his older brother, Charles. A snapshot taken at the time shows an almost unrecognisable Edward beaming from ear to ear, dressed in a cornflower blue jacket. Little Louis channelled this same energy in 2022 at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The youngster joined his family in the stalls and appeared to have a roaring good time next to his mother, Princess Kate.



© Getty Images Nature lovers Prince Edward and Prince Louis seemingly have a shared passion for the outdoors. Edward was photographed as a youngster in 1969 playing among tree branches. For the outdoor adventure, he was suitably dressed in a Fair Isle knitted jumper and long trousers. Louis, who is renowned for his chirpy character, had his own woodland adventure in May 2023 when he took part in the Big Help Out alongside his parents.

