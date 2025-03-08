Royal family leaves Princess Kate out of major IWD post – fans react

International Women's Day was marked around the world on Saturday; however, many royal fans were left unimpressed with a post shared by the British royal family.

Taking to social media, the royal family's official pages shared photos of the female members of the family as captured by female photographers. The image carousel featured Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Victoria, Queen Alexandra, and the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, royal fans were quick to notice that both Princess Diana and Princess Kate were absent from the collection.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive this royal acts of kindness

One commented: "You're missing The Princess of Wales, both of them," while a second added: "I'm sad to see no Princess of Wales," and a third posted: "Wow. Nothing about the Princess of Wales?"

Some defended the omissions, with the post celebrating portraits captured by female photographers. While Kate has been captured by photographer Millie Pilkington, who took the royal's wedding photos, it's likely these were omitted as the social media page typically focuses on the work of the royals featured in the post, while Kate has her own personal page.

Kate was absent from the IWD post View post on Instagram

However, the late Princess of Wales has been captured by female photographer Gemma Levine in a solo photograph.

Despite the omission, William and Kate marked the event in their own way, sharing a thread of 12 inspiring women that the duo have met over the past year.

© Getty Images The royal marked IWD in a different way

Among those included in the post are Chloe Hopkins, who runs the food charity Surplus to Supper; Holocaust survivor Yvonne Bernstein; and the late Liz Hatton, a teenage photographer who met the royals last year before she sadly passed away from cancer on 27 November 2024.

The teenager had met the royal couple on 2 October after the Prince of Wales invited her to take photographs during an investiture ceremony.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair The royals paid tribute to the late Liz Hatton

Liz had been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in January and made a photography bucket list.

Following their meeting with Liz, the Prince and Princess tweeted: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength have inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB