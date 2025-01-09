King Charles and Queen Camilla share stunning recent photo of Princess Kate on her 43rd birthday

The King and Queen marked the Princess of Wales's birthday with a heartfelt message on Thursday.

Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, shared an image of Kate taken at on Christmas Day in Sandringham, with the Princess looking elegant in an emerald green Alexander McQueen coat and a Gina Foster beret-style hat, as she greeted the crowds.

The message read: "Happy Birthday to the Princess of Wales! [birthday cake emoji]"

Christmas marked Kate's last public appearance when she and Prince William stepped out with their three children for the annual church service alongside the King and Queen, and other members of the royal family.

The Princess is expected to mark her 43rd birthday privately with the Waleses having returned to their Windsor home this week following their break in Norfolk.

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are now back at Lambrook School in Berkshire for the start of the new term.

The past year for the royals was described as "brutal" by William following his father and wife's cancer diagnoses.

Charles and Kate have long shared a warm relationship but they are said to have grown closer amid their respective health crises.

While the King is continuing his medical care, the Princess announced she had completed chemotherapy in an emotive video message released in September.

Kate is making a gradual return to her public duties, having made a handful of high-profile appearances in 2024 – including Trooping the Colour, Wimbledon, the Qatar state visit and her annual Christmas concert.

Speaking about the Princess' future plans, royal biographer Robert Jobson told HELLO! magazine this week: "Last year was an exceptional year, and William stepped up into a solo global-statesman role, but going forward, I think Catherine will spend more time at his side.

"They will both be mindful of their children's education and will make sure they're around if anything crucial happens, but there will be situations where they have to put the country and duty before their children."

He added: "Once [Donald] Trump becomes President, there will be another state visit, and William and Catherine will play a key role, just as the King did the last time, when the late Queen was alive. This is all part of William becoming a global figure."

All about Kate

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading as the eldest child of Carole and Michael Middleton.

She grew up in Bucklebury, Berkshire with her siblings, Pippa and James, and attended St Andrew's School near Pangbourne, as well as Downe House School and Marlborough College.

Kate met Prince William at the University of St Andrews in 2001 while they were enrolled on the same history of art course.

After many years of speculation and a brief breakup in 2007, the couple announced their engagement in 2010 and tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011.

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge became parents in 2013 with the birth of Prince George, followed by Princess Charlotte two years later and Prince Louis in 2018.

