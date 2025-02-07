Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogiánni marry in low-key winter wedding

Prince Nikolaos has officially tied the knot with his new love, Chrysí Vardinogiánni, after a whirlwind romance.

The couple wed during a low-key ceremony at St Nikolaos Ragavas church in Plaka on Friday 7 February in Athens.

WATCH: Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogiánni's relationship timeline

The bride and groom celebrated with around 50 of their closest friends and family, with Chrysí wowing in an elegant fitted bridal gown with Queen Anne-Marie's Antique Corsage Tiara.

See all of the photographs of the newlyweds, bridal party, their guests and more...

1/ 9 © VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The Groom Prince Nikolaos beamed as he arrived at the church alongside his proud mother, Queen Anne-Marie. The groom, 55, looked smart in a navy suit with a blue tie, while the queen was elegant in a gold polka-dot ensemble.

2/ 9 © VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Head of the Greek royal family Crown Prince Pavlos and his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, were among the guests at the low-key nuptials. The businesswoman and childrenswear designer looked pretty in a blue floral dress with statement earrings.

3/ 9 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Bridal party The bridesmaids were seen arriving at the church, wearing white long-sleeved satin dresses with matching tights, buckle-up shoes and floral crowns in their hair.

4/ 9 © VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Danish royals Queen Anne-Marie's sister and Nikolaos' aunt, Princess Benedikte, looked pretty in pink as she was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Alexandra, her son Prince Gustav and his wife, Carina.

5/ 9 © VITSARAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Greek royals The groom's sister, Princess Theodora, wowed in an aquamarine satin dress with silver metallic heels, as she arrived with her husband, Matthew Kumar. The couple tied the knot back in September.

6/ 9 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Guests arrive The bride's cousin, Maria Gryllaki, looked beautiful in a blush pink, fluted-sleeved gown with metallic accessories.

7/ 9 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Bride's family The bride's cousin, Olga Kefalogianni and her mother Eleni matched in blue outfits.

8/ 9 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Elegant guests Another guest looked stunning in a deep purple satin dress.

9/ 9 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Small family wedding Chrysí's aunt, Sasha Vardinoyannis, was seen arriving at the church.



Whirlwind romance

Nikolaos and Chrysí's relationship only became public in January when they were photographed leaving a meal to commemorate the life of the prince's late father, King Constantine.

But the couple have known each other for a long time through family friends.

Chrysí, who is the daughter of Greek businessman Giorgos Vardinogiannis, also made a low-key appearance at the wedding of Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodóra's wedding to Matthew Kumar in September 2024.

Looking beautiful in a floor-length ruched red gown, she arrived at the nuptials separately from her beau.

© Koutsokostas/Shutterstock Chrysi secretly joined Nikolaos at his sister Theodora's wedding in September 2024

Just days before their wedding, Chrysí and Nikolaos made a joint trip to Copenhagen, where they were spotted arriving at the Danish royal family's residence, Amalienborg.

Queen Anne-Marie was born a Danish princess and is sister to Queen Margrethe, who abdicated in January 2024, and Princess Benedikte.

Nikolaos ended his 14-year marriage to Princess Tatiana last year, while Chrysí split from director Konstantinos Markoulakis in December 2023. She was previously married to Greek singer Stefanos Xypolitas from 2012 and 2017, and the pair share two children.

Venezuelan-born Tatiana, who recently moved to the outskirts of Athens, has retained her princess title.

Speaking about her difficult year last October, she told BHMagazino: "I had the support of my family, my friends and my entourage, and I drew immense strength from them. Everything happened at the same time. It was like an avalanche of changes in front of everyone."

The Greek royals – five surprising facts © Europa Press Entertainment Before becoming monarch, the late King Constantine II was an Olympic sailor. He won a gold medal in the Dragon event at the 1960 Olympics, alongside Odysseus Eskidioglou and Georgios Zaimis. It's not just in sports where the family excels, as both Princess Theodora and Prince Achileas-Andreas are professional actors, and both have had roles in American soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The family has links with other royal houses in Europe. Queen Anne-Marie is descended from the Danish royal family. Meanwhile, Constantine's younger sister, Sofia, became the Queen of Spain. Princess Alexia had to delay her 1999 wedding to Carlos Morales after the pair were injured in a sailing accident before the big day. The British royals were incredibly close with the Greek royals. The late King Constantine was one of Prince William's godfathers. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is a godfather to Prince Constantine-Alexios.