Princess Anne's important lesson for daughter Zara Tindall

Princess Anne is up there with some of the most stylish royals. King Charles's thrifty sister is renowned for a 'royal rewear' and isn't afraid to experiment with a bold pattern or a quirky accessory.

Her zest for fashion is something she's since passed onto her daughter Zara Tindall who has seemingly inherited her mother's sartorial flair. The mother-of-three, who is married to rugby star Mike Tindall, regularly impresses with her razor-sharp tailored looks and whimsical hats.

© Getty Images Zara wowed in head-to-toe pink back in 2022 at the National Service of Thanksgiving

Some of her most memorable looks include her Barbie pink frock at the Thanksgiving service in 2022, her floaty Royal Ascot numbers and her country-chic get-ups.

It's perhaps no surprise that one of Anne's most important lessons shared with Zara happens to centre on style.

© Getty Images Princess Anne always looks perfectly polished

During a chat with HELLO! earlier this month, former Olympian Zara, 43, explained how her mother Anne has long driven home the importance of quality. "Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," Zara shared.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Fashion rules royal ladies have to follow

© Getty Images The mother-of-three frequently embraces the countryside-chic aesthetic

Of her own style, she went on to stay: "I spend a lot of time outside, so I need footwear and clothing that supports the lifestyle we lead, whether that’s standing on the sideline watching the kids, walking the dogs or attending the races."

Zara's bond with Anne

Zara shares an incredibly close bond with her mother and her brother, Peter Phillips. Sibling duo Zara and Peter both live on Anne's rambling Gatcombe Park estate, meaning they're often just a stone's throw away from one another.

© Getty Images Zara and Peter live on Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Peter, 47, has previously spoken about Anne's hands-on role as a grandmother. During an appearance in a 2020 ITV documentary titled Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, Peter said: "She loves seeing them ride, she loves having them around for Sunday lunches and taking them for walks. Doing all the things that we would do as kids."

Zara added: "We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We'll say, 'We'll pick them up later, bye."

A passion for horses

The mother-daughter duo also have a shared passion for horse riding, with both royal ladies bagging impressive wins through the years. Anne became the European champion in 1971, while Zara has competed in the European Eventing Championships and the London 2012 Olympics where she nabbed a silver medal.

© Getty Images Zara wears her gold medal and poses with her horse Toytown after becoming European Champion at the European Eventing Championships

Both royals have also taken home the coveted BBC Sports Personality of the Year award as voted for by the British viewing public.

During an interview with People magazine, Zara shared: "There's always horse conversation going on.

"Our horses are in our family, so there's always discussions about performances and things like that. There's horses in her [Anne's] life and she does a bit of breeding as well."