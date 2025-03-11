Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mike and Zara Tindall lead racegoers on day one of Cheltenham Festival
Subscribe
Mike and Zara Tindall lead racegoers on day one of Cheltenham Festival
Mike and Zara Tindall at Cheltenham Festival Day one© Getty / Shutterstock

Mike and Zara Tindall lead racegoers on day one of Cheltenham Festival

Equestrian Zara is a director at the Gloucestershire racecourse

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

And they're off! Cheltenham Festival kicked off on Tuesday, with royal power couple, Mike and Zara Tindall, leading the charge at the Gloucestershire racecourse.

Equestrian Zara, who is a director at Cheltenham racecourse, wowed in a navy coat with mustard yellow accessories on day one.

Her husband and former rugby star Mike matched her in a navy suit with a yellow printed tie.

WATCH: Zara's race day fashion

The Tindalls were joined by a host of famous faces at the races, including stars from the worlds of sport, TV and fashion.

Take a look in the gallery below…

1/10

Zara Tindall on Day One of the Cheltenham Festival© James Whatling

Zara Tindall

The mum-of-three looked impeccably stylish in a navy Fairfax & Favor coat with a mustard hat with bow detailing. Zara was unveiled as an ambassador for the luxury brand earlier this month, with HELLO! sharing a first look at the campaign.

2/10

Mike Tindall poses for a picture at Cheltenham© Getty

Mike Tindall

The sports star happily posed for pictures with his fellow racegoers as the gates opened for the first day of Cheltenham Festival.

3/10

Zara Tindall on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse© Getty

Zara's day one look

Zara accessorised her look with chunky gold earrings and a chain bag. 

4/10

Zara Tindall on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse© Getty

Big smiles

Zara was animated on the racecourse, as she appeared to be gesturing at somebody in the crowd. 

5/10

Zara Tindall on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse© Getty

Fun moment

We'd love to know what was going on during this exchange! 

6/10

Zara Tindall (centre) on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. © Getty

Zara's role

Zara took up her role as a director at Cheltenham in January 2020, and is a regular at the annual Festival. 

7/10

Sir Alex Ferguson on day one of the 2025© Getty

Sir Alex Ferguson

The Manchester United legend was among the notable names on day one.

8/10

Jade Holland Cooper on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 11, 2025. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

Jade Holland Cooper

The British fashion designer, whose brand has been worn by the Princess of Wales, looked chic in a tweed overcoat, waistcoat and trousers from her own label, Holland Cooper.

9/10

Georgia Toffolo at Cheltenham © Shutterstock

Georgia Toffolo

The Made In Chelsea star donned a two-piece by Delia Wade in bridal-white, just weeks after tying the knot with BrewDog founder, James Watt.

10/10

Ben Miller on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival © Getty

Ben Miller

The comedian and actor donned a tweed jacket and burgundy waistcoat. 

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

 

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More