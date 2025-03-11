Mike and Zara Tindall lead racegoers on day one of Cheltenham Festival

Equestrian Zara, who is a director at Cheltenham racecourse, wowed in a navy coat with mustard yellow accessories on day one.
Her husband and former rugby star Mike matched her in a navy suit with a yellow printed tie.
The Tindalls were joined by a host of famous faces at the races, including stars from the worlds of sport, TV and fashion.
Take a look in the gallery below…
1/10
Zara Tindall
The mum-of-three looked impeccably stylish in a navy Fairfax & Favor coat with a mustard hat with bow detailing. Zara was unveiled as an ambassador for the luxury brand earlier this month, with HELLO! sharing a first look at the campaign.
2/10
Mike Tindall
The sports star happily posed for pictures with his fellow racegoers as the gates opened for the first day of Cheltenham Festival.
3/10
Zara's day one look
Zara accessorised her look with chunky gold earrings and a chain bag.
4/10
Big smiles
Zara was animated on the racecourse, as she appeared to be gesturing at somebody in the crowd.
5/10
Fun moment
We'd love to know what was going on during this exchange!
6/10
Zara's role
Zara took up her role as a director at Cheltenham in January 2020, and is a regular at the annual Festival.
7/10
Sir Alex Ferguson
The Manchester United legend was among the notable names on day one.
8/10
Jade Holland Cooper
The British fashion designer, whose brand has been worn by the Princess of Wales, looked chic in a tweed overcoat, waistcoat and trousers from her own label, Holland Cooper.
9/10
Georgia Toffolo
The Made In Chelsea star donned a two-piece by Delia Wade in bridal-white, just weeks after tying the knot with BrewDog founder, James Watt.
10/10
Ben Miller
The comedian and actor donned a tweed jacket and burgundy waistcoat.
