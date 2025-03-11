Mike and Zara Tindall lead racegoers on day one of Cheltenham Festival

And they're off! Cheltenham Festival kicked off on Tuesday, with royal power couple, Mike and Zara Tindall, leading the charge at the Gloucestershire racecourse.

Equestrian Zara, who is a director at Cheltenham racecourse, wowed in a navy coat with mustard yellow accessories on day one.

Her husband and former rugby star Mike matched her in a navy suit with a yellow printed tie.

WATCH: Zara's race day fashion

The Tindalls were joined by a host of famous faces at the races, including stars from the worlds of sport, TV and fashion.

Take a look in the gallery below…

1/ 10 © James Whatling Zara Tindall The mum-of-three looked impeccably stylish in a navy Fairfax & Favor coat with a mustard hat with bow detailing. Zara was unveiled as an ambassador for the luxury brand earlier this month, with HELLO! sharing a first look at the campaign.



2/ 10 © Getty Mike Tindall The sports star happily posed for pictures with his fellow racegoers as the gates opened for the first day of Cheltenham Festival.

3/ 10 © Getty Zara's day one look Zara accessorised her look with chunky gold earrings and a chain bag.

4/ 10 © Getty Big smiles Zara was animated on the racecourse, as she appeared to be gesturing at somebody in the crowd.

5/ 10 © Getty Fun moment We'd love to know what was going on during this exchange!

6/ 10 © Getty Zara's role Zara took up her role as a director at Cheltenham in January 2020, and is a regular at the annual Festival.

7/ 10 © Getty Sir Alex Ferguson The Manchester United legend was among the notable names on day one.

8/ 10 © PA Images via Getty Images Jade Holland Cooper The British fashion designer, whose brand has been worn by the Princess of Wales, looked chic in a tweed overcoat, waistcoat and trousers from her own label, Holland Cooper.

9/ 10 © Shutterstock Georgia Toffolo The Made In Chelsea star donned a two-piece by Delia Wade in bridal-white, just weeks after tying the knot with BrewDog founder, James Watt.

10/ 10 © Getty Ben Miller The comedian and actor donned a tweed jacket and burgundy waistcoat.