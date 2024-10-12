Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's touching conversation with little boy leaves fans saying the same thing
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's touching conversation with little boy leaves fans saying the same thing
Kate Middleton in a white top wearing her engagement ring© Max Mumby/Indigo

Princess Kate's touching conversation with little boy in unearthed clip leaves fans saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales shared the sweetest interaction with a boy named Akeem

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has slowly started to return to royal duties after announcing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer. 

The Princess' unrivalled style and warm presence were missed greatly by royal fans in the nine months she stepped away from the spotlight, particularly her tender approach to working with and meeting young children. 

An unearthed video of the mother-of-three, who shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, five, with Prince William, was shared to royal fan account @royaltywithclare on Instagram. 

WATCH: Princess Kate has the sweetest interaction with a three-year-old boy

The sweet clip, captured in 2022, shows the royal meeting three-year-old Akeem during a visit to the Colham Manor Children's Centre. 

In the charming interaction, Kate kneels down to Akeem's level. The toddler showed interest in the royal's poppy pin. 

"Do you know what this is for?" Kate asked as she took the pin off her coat. "It's for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go — that's for you."

Kate Middleton wearing black military jacket and pearl earrings for Remembrance© Getty
The Princess of Wales and other royals wear a poppy pin to honour fallen soldiers in the war

The clip, which has been watched by more than 6.4 million people, sparked up a precious reaction from royal fans who said the same thing about the Princess of Wales' kind nature. 

"Her interaction with these kiddos reminds me so much of Princess Diana," penned one fan, as another wrote: "I said the same thing to my husband. Love her so much. Such compassion for others."

A third sweetly shared: "Just like Diana… Beautiful." A fourth wrote: "Such a special lady, it is easy to see why William loves her so much. Diana would be so proud."

The Princess of Wales is just like Princess Diana

It's not the first time the Princess has been compared to Princess Diana, despite never having met the late Princess of Wales.

Kate and Diana in red outfits to leave hospital after childbirth© Getty
The Princess of Wales is often compared to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana

Evidence of Princess Diana's indelible mark on fashion often shines through in her daughter-in-law's inimitable style. 

Prince William proposed to Kate back in 2010 and gifted her Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring© Getty
Prince William proposed to Kate back in 2010 and gifted her Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring

From wearing the same designers to taking inspiration from some of her most iconic fashion moments, Kate has continually honoured Princess Diana's everlasting legacy. 

princess diana james bond
Princess Diana looked mesmerising in a metallic Bruce Oldfield dress

In July 1985, Princess Diana wore a breathtaking metallic gown by Bruce Oldfield to the premiere of the James Bond film A View To A Kill

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall wearing Jenny Packham© Getty
Princess Kate chanelled Diana at the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall wearing Jenny Packham

Three decades later, Kate dazzled in a golden Jenny Packham gown at the No Time To Die premiere - also in the James Bond franchise - and the dress no doubt took style notes from Diana's unforgettable red carpet dress.

The Princess often echoes her late mother-in-law's style© Getty
The Princess often echoes her late mother-in-law's style

When Kate joined her husband Prince William on a royal tour of Scotland, she looked refined and polished in a Zara blazer and pleated royal blue skirt with tan heels – the spitting image of an outfit Princess Diana wore in 1992.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participation in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More