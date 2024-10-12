Princess Kate's touching conversation with little boy in unearthed clip leaves fans saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales has slowly started to return to royal duties after announcing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
The Princess' unrivalled style and warm presence were missed greatly by royal fans in the nine months she stepped away from the spotlight, particularly her tender approach to working with and meeting young children.
In the charming interaction, Kate kneels down to Akeem's level. The toddler showed interest in the royal's poppy pin.
"Do you know what this is for?" Kate asked as she took the pin off her coat. "It's for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go — that's for you."
The clip, which has been watched by more than 6.4 million people, sparked up a precious reaction from royal fans who said the same thing about the Princess of Wales' kind nature.
"Her interaction with these kiddos reminds me so much of Princess Diana," penned one fan, as another wrote: "I said the same thing to my husband. Love her so much. Such compassion for others."
A third sweetly shared: "Just like Diana… Beautiful." A fourth wrote: "Such a special lady, it is easy to see why William loves her so much. Diana would be so proud."
You may also like
The Princess of Wales is just like Princess Diana
It's not the first time the Princess has been compared to Princess Diana, despite never having met the late Princess of Wales.
Evidence of Princess Diana's indelible mark on fashion often shines through in her daughter-in-law's inimitable style.
From wearing the same designers to taking inspiration from some of her most iconic fashion moments, Kate has continually honoured Princess Diana's everlasting legacy.
In July 1985, Princess Diana wore a breathtaking metallic gown by Bruce Oldfield to the premiere of the James Bond film A View To A Kill.
Three decades later, Kate dazzled in a golden Jenny Packham gown at the No Time To Die premiere - also in the James Bond franchise - and the dress no doubt took style notes from Diana's unforgettable red carpet dress.
When Kate joined her husband Prince William on a royal tour of Scotland, she looked refined and polished in a Zara blazer and pleated royal blue skirt with tan heels – the spitting image of an outfit Princess Diana wore in 1992.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.