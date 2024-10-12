Princess Kate's touching conversation with little boy in unearthed clip leaves fans saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales has slowly started to return to royal duties after announcing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

The Princess' unrivalled style and warm presence were missed greatly by royal fans in the nine months she stepped away from the spotlight, particularly her tender approach to working with and meeting young children.

An unearthed video of the mother-of-three, who shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, five, with Prince William, was shared to royal fan account @royaltywithclare on Instagram.

WATCH: Princess Kate has the sweetest interaction with a three-year-old boy

The sweet clip, captured in 2022, shows the royal meeting three-year-old Akeem during a visit to the Colham Manor Children's Centre.

In the charming interaction, Kate kneels down to Akeem's level. The toddler showed interest in the royal's poppy pin.

"Do you know what this is for?" Kate asked as she took the pin off her coat. "It's for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go — that's for you."

© Getty The Princess of Wales and other royals wear a poppy pin to honour fallen soldiers in the war

The clip, which has been watched by more than 6.4 million people, sparked up a precious reaction from royal fans who said the same thing about the Princess of Wales' kind nature.

"Her interaction with these kiddos reminds me so much of Princess Diana," penned one fan, as another wrote: "I said the same thing to my husband. Love her so much. Such compassion for others."

A third sweetly shared: "Just like Diana… Beautiful." A fourth wrote: "Such a special lady, it is easy to see why William loves her so much. Diana would be so proud."

The Princess of Wales is just like Princess Diana It's not the first time the Princess has been compared to Princess Diana, despite never having met the late Princess of Wales. © Getty The Princess of Wales is often compared to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana

Evidence of Princess Diana's indelible mark on fashion often shines through in her daughter-in-law's inimitable style. © Getty Prince William proposed to Kate back in 2010 and gifted her Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring From wearing the same designers to taking inspiration from some of her most iconic fashion moments, Kate has continually honoured Princess Diana's everlasting legacy.

Princess Diana looked mesmerising in a metallic Bruce Oldfield dress In July 1985, Princess Diana wore a breathtaking metallic gown by Bruce Oldfield to the premiere of the James Bond film A View To A Kill.

© Getty Princess Kate chanelled Diana at the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall wearing Jenny Packham Three decades later, Kate dazzled in a golden Jenny Packham gown at the No Time To Die premiere - also in the James Bond franchise - and the dress no doubt took style notes from Diana's unforgettable red carpet dress.

© Getty The Princess often echoes her late mother-in-law's style When Kate joined her husband Prince William on a royal tour of Scotland, she looked refined and polished in a Zara blazer and pleated royal blue skirt with tan heels – the spitting image of an outfit Princess Diana wore in 1992.