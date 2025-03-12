Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla dazzles in staggering £80k jewels at Cheltenham Festival
Queen Camilla before presenting the trophies for the winners of the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase on day two of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.© PA Images via Getty Images

The wife of King Charles looks exquisite in a unique pair of pansy brooches

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
The Queen made a stylish appearance at Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday, stepping out for day two of the world-famous equestrian event. 

Arriving with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Zara and Mike Tindall in tow, the monarch was also joined by her two children; Thomas Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. 

Looking immaculate as ever for the occasion, Her Majesty opted to wear a fit-and-flare brown coat dress, which she paired with knee-high suede boots. 

Queen Camilla attends second day of The Cheltenham Festival© Getty
Queen Camilla attends Style Wednesday on the second day of The Cheltenham Festival

Dressing for the March chill, the wife of King Charles layered with a caramel-hued fur-line hat, adding glittering gold earrings for an added sparkle. 

Queen Camilla and Sybil Ruscoe© Getty
Queen Camilla wore the brooches pinned to her collar

Most alluring about the monarch's ensemble, however, was the addition of a pair of pansy brooches pinned to each lapel of her coat. 

Queen Camilla's pair of pansy jewels

Diamond expert Maxwell Stone revealed the finer details of Queen Camilla's unique jewels, as well as their staggering cost. "Queen Camilla has worn her set of jewelled pansy brooches on many occasions, both before and after her marriage to King Charles, as early as Christmas Day 2007," explains Maxwell.  

The Queen's floral brooches are crafted from 14k yellow gold, showcasing rich purple amethysts and vibrant yellow enamel.Each delicate petal is traced with shimmering diamonds, leading to a single lustrous pearl nestled at the center, accented with a touch of yellow. 

Laura Lopes and Queen Camilla attend 'Style Wednesday' on the second day of The Cheltenham Festival© Getty Images
Queen Camilla with her daughter Laura Lopes

Her Majesty often pairs them with her regal purple-embellished suit, though for the Cheltenham Festival, she used them as a striking contrast against her classic brown coat.

"As with most royal pieces, the brooches are rich in symbolism. Pansies, like forget-me-nots, have long been associated with remembrance, adding a poignant touch to Queen Camilla’s choice at Cheltenham Festival – a beloved event of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, whose passion for horses and affection for the festival made it one of the highlights of her year."

Queen Camilla attends 'Style Wednesday' on the second day of The Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 12, 2025 in Cheltenham, England. © Getty Images
Queen Camilla's brooches are estimated to be worth £40,000 each

Maxwell continued: "Though there’s no definite information on the provenance of this pair, it’s thought that they’re a family heirloom, like many pieces of jewellery in her personal collection. I'd estimate them to be worth £40,000 each."

