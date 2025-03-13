Prince Harry's iconic mummy-and-me moments with Princess Diana revealed

The late Princess Diana had a habit of dressing her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in "bizarre" twinning outfits.

It was a popular craze amongst the royals, with Sarah Ferguson also ensuring that her two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, rocked matchy-matchy ensembles in brazen colours.

© Getty Images Harry and William used to wear identical outfits

For Prince William, Diana's act of buying matching outfits was "pure agony". In his memoir Spare, Harry wrote: "Willy always hated it when anyone made the mistake of thinking of us as a package deal. He loathed it when mummy dressed us in the same outfits… I barely took notice. I didn't care about clothes, mine or anyone else's… But for Willy it was pure agony to wear the same blazer, the same tight shorts, as me."

Occasionally, Diana would even coordinate her own outfits with those of her two boys, particularly Prince Harry who was clearly less phased by the sartorial syncing.

Keep scrolling to discover Diana's best twinning moments with Harry…

© Getty Images Royal Mint In 1988, the mother-son duo teamed up in mint green to attend Trooping the Colour. For the spectacular occasion, the late Diana donned a sleek Catherine Walker two-piece which she paired with a Philip Somerville hat complete with a thick white trim. A pair of pearl earrings and an elegant pearl necklace completed her outfit. Harry, meanwhile, was dressed in a matching jade green look comprising a white shirt and some adorable shorts with braces.



© Getty Images Sensational in stripes Princess Diana made a strong case for stripes in 1986 when she holidayed in Majorca with her family. Embracing the balmy Mediterranean temperatures, Diana lapped up the sunshine in a beautiful asymmetrical dress emblazoned with diagonal stripes. Nailing the mummy-and-me trend, the mother-of-two ensured that her little one was similarly clad in bold stripes. Pictures from their trip showed Harry wearing a sweet T-shirt embellished with horizontal stripes akin to those on his mum's frock.



© Getty Images In the pink The mother-son duo were decidedly in the pink as they stepped out to attend the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 1989. Dressed in berry hues, the mother-of-two made a bold statement in a raspberry-hued double-breasted coat complete with black lapels. For an added dose of colour, Diana donned a bright pink polka dot blouse and a dark wide-brim hat. Embracing the same colour palette was Harry, who rocked a smart burgundy coat which perfectly complemented his mother's rosy look. He added a pair of knee-high socks and some smart leather brogues.



© Getty Images Mini-me Diana and Harry were totally in sync as they enjoyed a care-free afternoon at Highgrove. The pair both wore crisp white tops, with Diana opting for a chic tailored iteration, while Harry rocked a simple long-sleeved jersey top. The cherry on top was nonetheless Harry's candy cane striped dungarees which he teamed with some impossibly shiny shoes. Too cute.



© Getty Images Pastel perfection The royal family's appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace is a highlight in the royal calendar. In 1989, Diana was a vision dressed in a beautiful linen deep-V frock crafted by Victor Edelstein adorned with a striped bow and large buttons running down the front. Pearl drop earrings and a large saucer hat completed her spring look. Pastel pink was also on the agenda for Harry who turned up wearing a smart blush shirt and a navy blazer. A crimson tie added an extra splash of vibrancy.



