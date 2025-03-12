Princess Kate makes exciting announcement following baby joy

The Princess of Wales has confirmed her St Patrick's Day plans, with the royal due to visit the Irish Guards. The royal serves as the colonel of the regiment.

Kate, 43, traditionally spends St Patrick's Day with the group, and she will mark the annual celebration at the Wellington Barracks in London. During her visit, the royal will present long service and good conduct medals to members of the regiment.

The mum-of-three will then join in the regiment's parade and will present the traditional sprig of shamrock to officers and guardsmen, as well as to the Irish Wolf Hound regional mascot. The officers will then further distribute the shamrock to others in the ranks.

Kate will then meet members of the guard, alongside the 'Mini Micks,' who are junior cadets from Northern Ireland, before taking part in the official photographs of the officers and sergeants.

© Getty Images The royal has revealed her St Patrick's Day plans

Her visit will conclude with a visit to the Junior Ranks dining hall, where she will be toasted by senior guardsmen in the battalion. After this, she will speak with soldiers about their experience serving before meeting their families in the Sergeants' Mess.

Kate's new plans were announced shortly after it was confirmed that family friend, the Duke of Westminster, was expecting his first child with wife Olivia.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."

Since their wedding, the Duke and Duchess have maintained a private life, even managing to stay out of the spotlight when they attended the wedding of Olivia's younger brother, Jasper Henson, in September 2024.

The intimate celebration took place at the breathtaking Lupiana Monastery, just outside Madrid, where Jasper married Isabel Rodríguez-Legorburu.

King Charles's godson met Olivia in 2021 through mutual friends, and the couple celebrated their engagement two years later, in April 2023, with a casual photograph on the grounds of his family home, Eaton Hall in Cheshire.

