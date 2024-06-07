Princess Kate gets special mention at the Duke of Westminster's wedding

The Princess of Wales was sadly unable to attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding on Friday, but she was very much on people's minds.

Kate is currently receiving treatment following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year and, as such, did not join her husband Prince William at Chester Cathedral.

William served as an usher for his close friend Hugh on the big day - but was no doubt missing having Kate by his side. And as he left the Cathedral, he received some sweet words of support from a member of the public who shouted out their best wishes to the Princess.

In response, William said thank you and gave a little wave of acknowledgement.

© James Whatling Prince William was all smiles as the bride and groom left the Cathedral

It comes two days after the Prince shared an update on his wife, who shared the news of her cancer diagnosis back in March. William made a special appearance in Portsmouth to attend a D-Day event on Wednesday. And he was asked by one veteran about Kate's wellbeing.

"She is better, thanks," the royal replied. "She would've loved to be here today. I was reminding everybody, her grandmother served at Bletchley so she would have had quite a bit in common with a few of the other ladies here who served at Bletchley but never spoke about it until the very end."

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that she will not be serving as Inspecting Officer at the traditional Colonel's Review on 8 June, the final rehearsal before Trooping the Colour exactly one week later.



Princess Kate continues to remain out of the spotlight as she focuses on her recovery.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Princess Kate missed the wedding as she continues her cancer treatment

And royal sources recently told HELLO! Kate will not return to royal duties any time soon as the royal "needs the space and privacy to recover". They further stated that the Princess will not go back to work until her medical team gives her the green light.

It remains to be seen whether Kate will be able to attend Trooping the Colour on 15 June, but fans will be hoping that her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis, still make an appearance.

The royal trio were also absent from the wedding on Friday - despite the fact that Prince George is the Duke of Westminster's godson. But there was a simple explanation for their absence, according to HELLO!'s royal expert Emily Nash.

© Getty The new Duke and Duchess of Westminster wave to crowds after tying the knot

"I think there was some expectation by royal fans that George might appear, he might take part as a page boy. And perhaps he might have but this is all happening on a Friday, it's a school day," Emily explained on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast,

"Aside from everything else that's going on for William and Kate and their family at the moment, it's something they've probably considered at length, because if you take your child out of school for a wedding does that set a precedent? It is a really tricky one."