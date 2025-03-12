Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson to welcome their first child
The Duke of Westminster and his wife Olivia leave Chester Cathedral© Getty

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Westminster!

The Duke of Westminster and his wife Olivia have announced they are expecting their first child. 

The couple, who tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Chester Cathedral on 7 June 2024, are now preparing to embark on an exciting new chapter. 

Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson
Hugh Grosvenor and his wife Olivia are expecting their first child together

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, and the Duchess have largely kept a low profile since their wedding

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."

The heartwarming news follows their recent public engagement at a local school, where they met with children as part of the Duke's foundation initiative. 

The pair were seen warmly interacting with the young students over breakfast, highlighting their commitment to community work. 

Duke and Duchess of Westminster waving in their wedding outfits© Getty Images
The couple tied the knot in June 2024

Since their wedding, the Duke and Duchess have maintained a private life, even managing to stay out of the spotlight when they attended the wedding of Olivia's younger brother, Jasper Henson, in September 2024. 

The intimate celebration took place at the breathtaking Lupiana Monastery, just outside Madrid, where Jasper married Isabel Rodríguez-Legorburu. 

DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE

Meet the Duke of Westminster​​​​

Duke of Westminster speaking at Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre© Getty
  •  Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster
  • He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor
  • He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25
  • The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016
  • He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire
  • Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University

His staggering net worth

  • Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion
  • He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation 
  • Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia

Other facts

  • He is known as Hughie among friends
  • Owns half of Mayfair
  • The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions
  • He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

The couple's love story

King Charles's godson met Olivia in 2021 through mutual friends, and the couple celebrated their engagement two years later in April 2023 with a casual photograph on the grounds of his family home, Eaton Hall in Cheshire. 

The 7th Duke of Westminster has often been referred to as 'the most eligible man in Britain' owing to his aristocracy, wealth and close friendships with both Prince William and Prince Harry. He is godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie. 

The couple tied the knot at Chester Cathedral on 7 June 2024, and both were greeted by loud cheers from the excited crowds before entering the church. 

The bride looked beautiful in an elegant gown of ivory silk made by London-based designer Emma Victoria Payne, complete with floral motifs and the couple's initials embroidered into the fabric. She wore the Grosvenor family's Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara, created in 1906. 

The Duke and Olivia's wedding was attended by members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Princess Eugenie.

