Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson to welcome their first child

The Duke of Westminster and his wife Olivia have announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Chester Cathedral on 7 June 2024, are now preparing to embark on an exciting new chapter.

Hugh Grosvenor and his wife Olivia are expecting their first child together

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, and the Duchess have largely kept a low profile since their wedding.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."

The heartwarming news follows their recent public engagement at a local school, where they met with children as part of the Duke's foundation initiative.

The pair were seen warmly interacting with the young students over breakfast, highlighting their commitment to community work.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in June 2024

Since their wedding, the Duke and Duchess have maintained a private life, even managing to stay out of the spotlight when they attended the wedding of Olivia's younger brother, Jasper Henson, in September 2024.

The intimate celebration took place at the breathtaking Lupiana Monastery, just outside Madrid, where Jasper married Isabel Rodríguez-Legorburu.

DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE Meet the Duke of Westminster​​​​ © Getty Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster

He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor

He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25

The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016

He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire

Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University His staggering net worth Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion

He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia Other facts He is known as Hughie among friends

Owns half of Mayfair

The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions

He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

The couple's love story

King Charles's godson met Olivia in 2021 through mutual friends, and the couple celebrated their engagement two years later in April 2023 with a casual photograph on the grounds of his family home, Eaton Hall in Cheshire.

The 7th Duke of Westminster has often been referred to as 'the most eligible man in Britain' owing to his aristocracy, wealth and close friendships with both Prince William and Prince Harry. He is godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duke of Westminster's wife Olivia looks beautiful on wedding day

The couple tied the knot at Chester Cathedral on 7 June 2024, and both were greeted by loud cheers from the excited crowds before entering the church.

The bride looked beautiful in an elegant gown of ivory silk made by London-based designer Emma Victoria Payne, complete with floral motifs and the couple's initials embroidered into the fabric. She wore the Grosvenor family's Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara, created in 1906.

The Duke and Olivia's wedding was attended by members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Princess Eugenie.