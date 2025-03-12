Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson to welcome their first child

The Duke of Westminster and his wife Olivia have announced they are expecting their first child.
The couple, who tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Chester Cathedral on 7 June 2024, are now preparing to embark on an exciting new chapter.
Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, and the Duchess have largely kept a low profile since their wedding.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."
The heartwarming news follows their recent public engagement at a local school, where they met with children as part of the Duke's foundation initiative.
The pair were seen warmly interacting with the young students over breakfast, highlighting their commitment to community work.
Since their wedding, the Duke and Duchess have maintained a private life, even managing to stay out of the spotlight when they attended the wedding of Olivia's younger brother, Jasper Henson, in September 2024.
The intimate celebration took place at the breathtaking Lupiana Monastery, just outside Madrid, where Jasper married Isabel Rodríguez-Legorburu.
The couple's love story
King Charles's godson met Olivia in 2021 through mutual friends, and the couple celebrated their engagement two years later in April 2023 with a casual photograph on the grounds of his family home, Eaton Hall in Cheshire.
The 7th Duke of Westminster has often been referred to as 'the most eligible man in Britain' owing to his aristocracy, wealth and close friendships with both Prince William and Prince Harry. He is godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie.
The couple tied the knot at Chester Cathedral on 7 June 2024, and both were greeted by loud cheers from the excited crowds before entering the church.
The bride looked beautiful in an elegant gown of ivory silk made by London-based designer Emma Victoria Payne, complete with floral motifs and the couple's initials embroidered into the fabric. She wore the Grosvenor family's Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara, created in 1906.
The Duke and Olivia's wedding was attended by members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Princess Eugenie.