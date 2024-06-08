Exclusive: The Duke of Westinster's 'spectacular' wedding reception attended by Prince William and Princess Eugenie: fireworks, live orchestra and more

The Duke of Westminster married his wife now-wife, Olivia Henson, on Friday in what was the most highly-anticipated wedding of the year.

Whilst the nuptials at Chester Cathedral in Cheshire, were a floral spectacle for locals who gathered to see the couple on their big day, the lavish wedding reception - which took place at the Duke's 11,000-acre home Eaton Hall - was a private affair.

The Duke of Westminster's bride Olivia Henson windswept and beautiful

Much has been speculated about the post-wedding party, but little has been confirmed. However, HELLO! has had an exclusive insight into several brilliant moments from the epic post-"I do" bash that was attended by the likes of Prince William and Princess Eugenie.

Food, music and fireworks

If one thing is for sure, it's that the glamorous reception was a feast for the senses. A source told HELLO: "I haven't eaten like that in a very long time, the burrata was exceptional. There was also a beautiful bicycle with a fridge attached where you could go and get an ice cream at any point during the party.

It wasn't just the food that sounded incredible as the music also played a major part of the day. "The music was unlike anything I've ever heard. There was a full orchestra and it sounded impeccable, the entire setting was just perfect.

© Getty Princess Eugenie attended the wedding and epic reception

To top it off there was a "glorious fireworks display over the grounds which was nothing short of spectacular. " The groom's French-Chateau style £32.5 million home that features enough rooms to sleep 150 people, an opulent water fountain and even an onsight chapel was the perfect setting for such a special event.

© Alamy Eaton Hall, where the reception was hosted as been in the Duke's family since the 15th century

Guests revealed: "There was even a statue of Big Ben inside! It was magnificent it was so amazing to see it on this occasion."

No-phone rules

But the guests are unlikely to have caught any of it on their phones, as there were strict no-phones rules throughout the day. "There were no phone rules throughout the day, particularly at the reception. There were even MET police guarding the property and checking the credentials of every single person who entered the grounds.

© Getty Prince William was also in attendance

Outfit changes

The splendid occasion saw so many extravagant outfits from guests alike, but just one vibrant ensemble wasn't enough for attendees. A guest explained: "We had to have outfit changes ready for the reception, I had five different outfits to choose from and I didn't know what I was going to wear until the night before!"

DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE Meet the Duke of Westminster​​​​ © Getty Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster

He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor

He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25

The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016

He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire

Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University His staggering net worth Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion

He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia Other facts He is known as Hughie among friends

Owns half of Mayfair

The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions

He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

When it was time to call it a night, guests could relax, safe in the knowledge they wouldn't need to find themselves a cab. Instead, they were ferried home by "next-level comfy" taxis. "The taxi service was second to none, and they were next-level comfy!" We would expect nothing less!

Wedding favours

As for the party favours: "We all took home beautiful party favours that featured a hand-painted map of the grounds of Eaton Hall on the front."

It comes as no surprise that the property was one of the main features of the reception. As well as all the aforementioned amenities, the home is also surrounded by deer park and sprawling woodlands, as well as late-19th and early-20th-century formal gardens of around 20 hectares.

Eaton Hall has been in the Duke's family since the 15th century and is where he grew up with his sisters, as well as where he proposed to Olivia back in June last year.