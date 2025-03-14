Princess Lilibet is almost identical to Princess Eugenie in adorable 90s outfit

Princess Lilibet is often compared to her dad's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

The pair bear a striking resemblance from Lilibet's beautiful auburn hair, the same hue Eugenie had as an infant, to their incredibly similar features. So, it’s no surprise that as Harry and Meghan Markle release more family photos, Lilibet often has fans doing a double take.

And it was no different earlier this month when the little Princess, three, looked almost identical to her royal family member Eugenie, even down to her 90s-inspired outfit!

To mark International Women's Day on 8 March, Meghan shared the most adorable photo of her daughter sitting on Prince Harry's lap, having a cuddle as they headed out to sea on a boat.

In the image, Lilibet is wearing grey leggings adorned with neon pink and yellow flowers, which she paired with a vibrant pink top.

Lilibet appears to have taken style inspiration from the Princess of York

Lilibet's outfit is nearly an exact match for Eugenie's in an unearthed photo of the Princess of York from June 1994.

Eugenie, then aged just four, was at her school sports day at Upton House. She, like Lilibet, was wearing flowery leggings, the colours a mix of yellow, pink, green, blue, and orange, and, like Lilibet, paired the piece with a vibrant pink top.

The front of Lilibet's top is obscured in the photo as she is facing away from the camera. Meanwhile, Eugenie's adorable top featured a white 'Peter Pan' collar and was embroidered with flowers and berries.

Princess Eugenie donned a very similar outfit back in June 1994 when she was four!

Whilst Lilibet's activities meant she was barefoot in the special photo, Eugenie's sweet look was complete with white frilly socks and turquoise plimsolls.

As for her hair, Eugenie had her auburn locks in pigtails, which sat high on her head, whilst her hair underneath flowed free. Each pigtail was accessorised with a white bow.

Lilibet's incredible likeness to Eugenie

From the moment her first birthday portrait was unveiled to the world, Lilibet has been compared to Eugenie, but there is one photo in particular where the pair could be mistaken for twins.

The pair looked almost identical as infants!

When Eugenie was one, she and her elder sister, Princess Beatrice, then three, were pictured in the arms of their mum, Sarah Ferguson, as they boarded the royal barge to join Britannia near Fort William.