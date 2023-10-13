Princess Eugenie's son August is Princess Lilibet's twin in gorgeous new photo

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday, and following a video recapping their wedding, the royal shared a stunning new photo featuring the family-of-four together for the very first time

In the snap, the family-of-four were playing on the beach with Ernest bundled up in a pink blanket and bucket hat while his mum held onto him. However, the star of the photo was young August, two, who made a hilarious gesture with his hands while stood in front of dad Jack. But it was his hair that we noticed, looking just like his cousin, Princess Lilibet.

The youngster has auburn hair, and a sweet smile, just like his royal cousin, Princess Lilibet, with the resemblance being strong in another photo shared by the royal mum-of-two.

© Instagram August resmebled Lilibet in the sweet photo

A stunning wedding clip shared for her anniversary featured unseen footage of Eugenie preparing for her wedding day alongside sister Princess Beatrice and mum Sarah Ferguson, while also showing the moment she walked down the aisle towards Jack and their kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Eugenie and cousin Prince Harry have a close relationship and they met up in Portugal following last month's Invictus Games, where the Duke's wife, Meghan Markle, was able to meet Eugenie's new addition to her family for the first time.

© Misan Harriman August and his cousin are so alike

The rare family snap could have bee taken recently by Harry, who travelled to Portugal alongside the Duchess of Sussex following the end of the invictus games. Harry and Meghan stayed at Eugenie and Jack's home in the exclusive coastal town of Melides for a total of three days, before flying back to California. Jack heads up the sales and marketing team at CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club and the family are said to be living at a property on site.

© Getty Harry and Eugenie have shared a close bond since childhood

It's not just her wedding anniversary that Eugenie is celebrating this week, as the royal will also mark her mum, Sarah Ferguson's 64th birthday on Sunday.

At HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards in 2021, Sarah praised her daughters, saying: "My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year.

© Getty Eugenie is close with mum Sarah

"You know it's pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?' Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings."

