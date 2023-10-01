Princess Eugenie and Prince Archie play on the beach together in sweet moment

Princess Eugenie has always shared a close bond with her cousin, Prince Harry, and it seems this has extended to his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, too.

While Harry's relationship with his father King Charles and Prince William is complicated, he regularly keeps in touch with Eugenie, who is the youngest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The royal mum-of-two paid a visit to Harry and wife Meghan's California home, Montecito, in February 2022.

In footage from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary released last December, Eugenie can be see playing on the beach with little Archie.

Take a look at their sweet rapport in the clip below…

WATCH: Eugenie and Archie play on the beach in California together

Eugenie can be seen dressed casually in leggings and a baseball cap as she and Archie chase the waves.

It's believed to have been recorded around the time that Eugenie also joined Harry at the Super Bowl.

Footage also showed the grinning royal cousins on a golf buggy as they arrive at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as well as enjoying a bicycle ride along the beach.

© Netflix Archie and Eugenie chase the waves

There are only six years between Harry and Eugenie, and she was one of the first family members to know about his romance with Meghan.

In the first three episodes of the docuseries, Harry and Meghan shared details of their Halloween night out in Toronto with Eugenie and her then future husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The foursome went incognito to a post-apocalyptic themed Halloween party, before Harry and Meghan's relationship was revealed to the world.

© Netflix Harry and Eugenie cycling in California

And after the Sussexes relocated to the US, it was confirmed in late 2020 that Eugenie and Jack had moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, just months before welcoming their first child, August.

The couples have children close in age, with August being just four months older than Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, who was born in June 2021.

Eugenie and Jack also welcomed their second son Ernest in May 2023.

