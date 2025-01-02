Chelsy Davy looks happier than ever in incredibly rare photo with children and husband

Chelsy Davy is often considered to be "the one that got away", after she and Prince Harry split in 2011 following seven years together.

Since their breakup, Chelsy has gone on to live an extremely happy life out of the spotlight, marrying Oxford graduate Sam Cutmore-Scott and welcoming two children, Leo and Chloe.

Chelsy and Sam got married in 2022, shortly after welcoming their son into the world. Leo was joined by his younger sister, Chloe, in 2024.

© Pool Chelsy mainly lives a private life now

The private couple don't live their lives in the public eye, but interest in Chelsy has never waned, and yesterday she delighted her followers with an incredibly rare insight into her family life.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the start of 2025, Chelsy posted two photos of herself smiling, as well as an adorable snap of her, Sam, Leo and Chloe.

While the official purpose of the post was to thank her followers for their support of her jewellery range, Aya, it was the family photo that captured the attention of Chelsy's followers.

The waterside photo sees the family of four gazing from a boat out to sea, taking in beautiful blue waters and a golden beach in the distance.

© Instagram Chelsy Davy with her husband, Sam, and children Leo and Chloe

Chelsy, 39, wears a baby blue bandeau bikini top and a colourful printed halter neck dress, as she holds hands with Chloe, who is wearing an adorable blue swimming costume.

Beside Chloe is her older brother, matching his dad in navy blue swim shorts. Sam has added a casual white shirt and a cap to his seaside outfit, with the whole family the picture of laidback perfection.

This is the second photo Chelsy has shared of Chloe, since her secret pregnancy. Earlier this year, Chelsy shared another snap of herself carrying her little girl along a pier, again with the purpose of promoting her jewellery brand which she had just relaunched with a collection named after her daughter.

© Instragram Chelsy secretly welcomed her second daughter

At the time, this was the first confirmation Chelsy had given that she'd welcomed another child. Prior to this, her social media account had been dormant since 2022, when she posted a photo with Leo, confirming his arrival.

© Instagram Chelsy is also a mum to her son, Leo

All of Chelsy's photos are taken in breathtaking settings, but given her husband's job is based in Norfolk and the home counties in the UK, we suspect the family is based in the UK. With her brand back up and running, perhaps 2025 is the year we finally hear more from Chelsy…

