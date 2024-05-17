Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy quietly celebrates anniversary after low-key wedding

It's been a very special week for Chelsy Davy, who has quietly marked her second wedding anniversary with husband Sam Cutmore-Scott.

The 38-year-old, who was previously in a relationship with Prince Harry, tied the knot in May 2022, five months after welcoming their first child, a boy named Leo.

© Getty Chelsy Davy married Sam Cutmore-Scott in Mat 2022

Although not much is known about the big day, according to Richard Eden for MailOnline, they announced the happy news to their friends by sharing a picture of her wearing a wedding band underneath her sapphire engagement ring.

While Chelsy's seven-year relationship with Prince Harry was incredibly public, with most details of her life printed by the press, she has remained very private since their split.

In 2020, Chelsy revealed that she was in a serious relationship, but didn't want to share who with. She told Tatler: "There is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it's very new and I don't want to say too much."

Her most famous ex-boyfriend is Prince Harry, who she met in Cape Town in 2004 during his gap year. The Zimbabwe-born beauty and Harry soon began dating, with Chelsy moving to Leeds to study law which allowed her to be closer to Harry.

Their romance continued to blossom under the interest of the public, with Chelsy attending Prince Charles' 60th birthday and even meeting the late Queen at a society wedding.

© Instagram Chelsy and and her husband Sam are doting parents to son Leo

However, after an on-off romance, things sadly ended in 2011. Speaking to The Times in 2017, Chelsy said that the press attention she received became too "uncomfortable" for her.

She said: "It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope."

Last year, in his explosive memoir Spare, Prince Harry touched upon the end of their relationship, claiming Chelsy wanted more privacy while he spent so much time away from the UK after joining the army.

© Getty Chelsy was Harry's first serious girlfriend

According to Harry, they had "no choice" but to call it quits. "We had all the same problems, nothing had been solved. Also, Chels wanted to travel, have fun and be young, but I was once again on a path to war.

"I'd soon be shipping off. If we stayed together, we'd be lucky to see each other a handful of times over the next two years, and that was no kind of relationship... Goodbye Chels."