Prince Harry's visa records to be made public in days, US court rules
prince harry in navy suit © Getty Images

Prince Harry's visa records to be made public in days, US court rules

The Duke of Sussex lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
A US court has ruled that files relating to the Duke of Sussex's US visa application must be made public by Tuesday. 

Judge Carl Nichols ordered the release of the documents as part of an ongoing Freedom of Information (FOI) request brought by right-wing US think tank, the Heritage Foundation.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs the Royal Courts of Justice on March 27, 2023 in London, England. Prince Harry is one of several claimants in a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail© Getty Images
A court has ruled that Prince Harry's visa files must be made public

According to court filings dated 15 March, Judge Nichols ordered the US Department of Homeland Security to release the redacted versions of the documents no later than Tuesday.

The think tank questioned Harry's eligibility to enter the US in 2020 after the father-of-two included references to past drug use in his tell-all memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry in 2021© Getty Images
Prince Harry released his book, Spare, in January 2023

In 2024, the same judge ruled that Harry's application would remain sealed as "the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the Duke's immigration records".

His judgment added: "Like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status.

"And the Duke’s public statements about his travel and drug use did not disclose, and therefore did not eliminate his interest in keeping private, specific information regarding his immigration status, applications, or other materials."

meghan markle in trench dress and prince harry in navy suit in garden© Shutterstock
Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in January 2020

The Heritage Foundation nonetheless sought a revision of this judgement.

Despite previously refusing the FOI request, lawyers for the Department of Homeland Security in February agreed to release redacted versions of the forms.

"Specifically, Defendant would propose redacting all information in these items that would reveal information that the Court has determined Defendant can withhold," department lawyer John Bardo wrote in a court filing.

Prince Harry holding baby Archie with Meghan Markle walking next to them© Shutterstock
The couple welcomed Prince Archie in 2019 and Princess Lilibet in 2021

The Heritage Foundation alleged the Duke may have concealed past illegal drug use that should have disqualified him from obtaining a US visa.

President Donald Trump ruled out deporting Harry from the US in February this year. In an interview with the New York Post, the 78-year-old said: "I'll leave him alone."

This comes after the President previously ruled out "protecting" Harry, explaining to the Daily Express US: "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Harry and Meghan's home life in Montecito

Harry moved to the US in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle. They went on to welcome two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - whom they are raising in Montecito, two hours north of Los Angeles.

Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden at their Montecito home© Netflix
Harry's son Archie pictured in their garden

Their $29 million family home boasts a wine cellar, a games room and a vast outdoor swimming pool. Celebrity neighbours in the A-list enclave include the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry who both often spend time with the royal couple.

Meghan and Harry's sprawling garden features towering palm trees, an outdoor swimming pool, a pond and a flourishing orchard.

