What does Donald Trump's inauguration mean for Prince Harry’s US visa status?

The controversy around Prince Harry's US visa status has died down since it was ruled that the documents wouldn't be made public, but could Donald Trump's second presidency mean the royal's visa is brought under question once more?

In 2024, it was ruled that Harry's visa application information would remain top secret as there was no reason for it to be made public. This debate came after the royal spoke about his legal drug taking in his bombshell memoir Spare, which prompted a Washington conservative think tank to question his eligibility to enter the US in 2020.

US judge Carl Nichols has ruled that Harry's application will remain sealed as "the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the Duke's immigration records".

His judgment added: "Like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status."

Usually, admitting to consuming drugs "generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry," according to The Heritage Foundation.

How does Donald Trump's presidency affect Harry?

Donald Trump has spoken out about Harry's status to be in the country before, and he's been quite disapproving. Technically, the US president could use his executive powers to overturn the decision and expose Harry's legal papers for the world to pore over.

Mr Trump told The Express US firmly: "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Trump has a lot of respect for the late Queen

The president greatly admired the late Queen Elizabeth II, and he has made his allegiance well known.

Trump wasted no time in getting to work in the Oval Office as he signed papers on inauguration day.

Among the executive orders that he signed was a bid to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization and a plan to reverse Joe Biden's ban on offshore drilling.

Life in Montecito

Prince Harry resides with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito. Their jaw-dropping home is now worth a staggering $29 million, after they acquired it for $14.65 million in 2020.

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan candidly told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

The stunning family house, which has featured on Netflix, boasts a wine cellar, a games room and a vast outdoor swimming pool. Celebrity neighbours in the A-list enclave include Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry, who also have megamansions nearby.

