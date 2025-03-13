Meghan Markle's sweet rituals she has passed on to her kids Archie and Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex shared a fascinating insight into motherhood on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The mum-of-two spoke about how her children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, take after her with their rituals and their personalities.

In episode four, the Duchess spoke about how her son Archie loves to make "sun tea" like she did during her childhood.

Speaking to her friend, Delfina Blaquier, Meghan explained: "As a kid I was taking a bag of tea from the drawer in my house and putting it in a mason jar or probably an empty jar that once held spaghetti sauce and putting it in the sun and sitting there like this… waiting for it to change colour. Which, funny enough, is what Archie does now."

© Netflix Meghan spoke with Delfina about how Archie loves to make sun tea

Meanwhile, the Duchess revealed that her daughter loves to dance when she enjoys what she's eating.

As Meghan and chef Roy Choi made his signature wings in episode three of the series, the Duchess showed off some of her moves and said: "It’s good. My daughter does the same thing. When she likes something she's eating, she starts to sway a little bit."

Archie and Lilibet also share Meghan's love of gardening, with the Duchess revealing that the youngsters have their own set of mini tools.

And Lilibet loves to help her mum make her homemade preserves. While Archie and Lilibet did not actually feature on the show, Meghan shared images from Archie's first birthday party and Lilibet with her haul of strawberries after picking them from the family's garden in Montecito.

© Netflix Lilibet picking strawberries

"She picked all the berries. She's proud and that part feels good," Meghan said.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen not to share images of their children's faces, they've made brief appearances on Meghan's Instagram, which she relaunched in January.

© Meghan Markle Meghan's sweet moment with Archie during a family baking session

Recent clips have shown the youngster preparing a Valentine's Day-themed breakfast and baking thumbprint cookies with Meghan's homemade preserves.

