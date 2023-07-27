Meghan Markle's Lycra-clad zen yoga session that's on Netflix

The Duchess of Sussex follows her mum Doria's footsteps with her yoga practice

Meghan Markle, 41, clearly follows in her mother Doria Ragland's footsteps with a passion for yoga practice, and in her and her husband Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, she gave a glimpse inside one of her zen yoga sessions.

The Duchess is seen sitting cross-legged on a yoga mat, wearing dark leggings and a black T-shirt. She does slow head circles while in this position, with her raven locks swept back into a casual ponytail. Watch Meghan's yoga session...

The next clip, Meghan has her hair down and with her hands pressed in prayer, she brings them down to her chest as she bows her head.

Meghan provides the voice-over for these zen moments, talking about finding calm.

The Duchess is a big yoga fan

The royal appears to be in a private gym or yoga studio as there is equipment dotted around the perimeter of the room. There is an unknown male in the foreground performing the same sequence as Meghan,

It is unknown if this is located inside her megamansion with husband Harry, or if it is an external workout space.

The Duchess likes to keep fit

Speaking to Best magazine, Meghan detailed her yoga passion. "Yoga is my thing. My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven. I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, 'Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.' In college, I started doing it more regularly."

On the topic of motivation, she has said: "My health, my state of mind, the feeling you have after a workout; all of these things drive me to step onto my mat. Sometimes the idea of working out sounds absolutely dreadful, but I always remind myself of how good it will feel afterwards. Euphoric, almost!"

© Photo: Netflix Archie was seen using Meghan's baby bump for a rest in the show

Harry and Meghan's Netflix show also had other intimate moments, including sweet family clips.

One of the cutest moments was when Prince Harry proudly took newborn daughter Lilibet for a walk around their vast estate grounds. He was seen pushing the pram up the hill while wearing a casual shorts and T-shirt combo. Archie could be seen in front of his royal dad, being watched over by what appeared to be Meghan's mum Doria, as they made their way towards the house.

© netflix The couple invited cameras to their home

Did you also spot the adorable moment Harry's son Archie clung onto his legs during a family football match in their garden?

The Duke of Sussex originally had Archie on his shoulders while he kicked the ball around, and as he lowered him to the ground, he turned and clung onto his father's legs.

The couple also shared candid clips of them setting up a special Easter hunt for their son Archie, and spending time in their shared home office.