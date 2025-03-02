Princess Kate and Prince William are 'not interested in' these two specific things

A former royal aide has given a rare glimpse into the private lives of Prince William and Princess Kate, revealing what truly matters to them—and what doesn’t.

Jason Knauf, who previously worked as the couple’s communications secretary, recently spoke on 60 Minutes Australia, where he shared his insight into their approach to royal life.

According to Knauf, the Prince and Princess of Wales have little interest in two things that often come with their roles: fame and celebrity.

'Not interested in the fame'

Knauf explained that despite being two of the most recognisable figures in the world, William and Kate are not drawn to the attention that comes with their positions.

"They're not that interested in the fame and celebrity that comes with it," he said. "In fact, not really interested at all."

He added that this attitude makes them stand out in today’s world, where public figures are often expected to embrace media attention.

"They're out there doing their jobs, but for the right reasons," he said.

Knauf also claimed that neither William nor Kate would have chosen to be public figures if given the choice, but they have embraced their responsibilities with a strong sense of duty.

'What you see is what you get'

In an era where managing a public image is more challenging than ever, Knauf stated that William and Kate remain true to themselves.

“With both of these people, the prince and the princess, what you see is what you really get behind the scenes as well,” he said.

Unlike previous generations of royals, William and Kate have made it clear that their priority is their family life. The couple are raising their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—in as normal an environment as possible.

The family recently enjoyed a private holiday in Mustique during the school half-term, away from public scrutiny.

A hands-on approach to royal life

Unlike past royal generations, William and Kate have taken a more involved role in their children's upbringing.

King Charles and Queen Elizabeth were largely raised by nannies and palace staff, but the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen to be more hands-on parents.

This approach reflects their broader outlook on royal duties—prioritising their personal values over public expectations.

Knauf’s continued royal connection

Knauf worked with William and Kate for several years, eventually serving as chief executive of their Royal Foundation before stepping down in 2021.

He now remains on the board of trustees for the Earthshot Prize, Prince William’s global initiative to tackle environmental challenges.

Despite stepping away from his full-time royal role, Knauf remains a strong advocate for the couple’s work.