Prince William makes announcement hours after Meghan's Netflix launch - and it's related to Princess Kate

The Prince of Wales will make a heartfelt visit to the hospital, which is closely connected to his wife, the Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Kate are patrons of NHS Charities Together and William will make a solo visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Wednesday to see the impact of funds provided by the charity since the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.

The future King, 42, will tour the hospital's Health and Wellbeing Centre and Garden, which provides a range of activities and services to promote staff health and well-being, including a free gym, wellbeing classes, and a green space for relaxation.

William will also meet staff who benefit from the new space and the service it provides, as well as some who were working at the hospital during the pandemic.

NHS Charities Together launched the Urgent Covid-19 Appeal in March 2020, raising over £15 million in the first five days and going on to raise over £160 million to support patients, hospital staff, and volunteers at the frontline of the crisis.

The Prince and Princess became patrons for NHS Charities Together in December 2020 and previously visited the Royal Berkshire Hospital in the same month on one of the final stops of their UK-wide royal train tour.

© Getty William and Kate visiting Royal Berkshire Hospital in December 2020

The hospital is where Kate and her siblings, Pippa Matthews, and James Middleton, were all born.

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton made her arrival at the Royal Berkshire Hospital on 9 January 1982 to parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Graham Sims, chairman of Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, greeted the Princess with: "Welcome back," during their 2020 visit.

© Getty William and Kate became patrons of NHS Charities Together in 2020

Kate is making a gradual return to her royal duties amid her recovery from cancer, with the royal revealing in January that she is in remission from the disease.

The Prince and Princess visited Pontypridd in south Wales together last week ahead of St David's Day, where they tried their hand at making Welsh Cakes and Kate revealed that she is learning how to forage at her Norfolk home.

WATCH: William and Kate's rare PDA after Wales visit

Hearing how young volunteers at the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland were growing their own plums and making them into jam, she promised them: "I'll send you my recipe so you can try it."

William and Kate's joint appearance came after the couple reportedly enjoyed a family holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique during the February half-term.

Meanwhile, news of William's engagement came just hours after the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, launched. In the eight-episode series, Meghan is joined by celebrity friends, guests and acclaimed chefs as she shares her tips for hosting, cooking and entertaining.