The Princess of Wales shares sweet kiss with late Queen's cousin during family reunion

The Princess of Wales shared a touching moment with senior members of the royal family during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

In a rare public display of affection, Kate warmly greeted the Duke of Gloucester, the late Queen’s cousin, with a kiss as the royals gathered to mark the annual event. Watch the sweet moment below…

WATCH: Princess Kate warmly greets senior royals

Dressed elegantly in a red longline coat by Catherine Walker, the Princess beamed as she embraced the Duke, who has long been a steadfast figure within the monarchy.

Just moments earlier, Kate had warmly greeted Princess Anne before later offering a graceful curtsy to her father-in-law, King Charles. She then shared a warm kiss on the cheek with Queen Camilla.

© Getty King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate at Commonwealth Day service

Although not as high-profile as senior members of the royal family, the Duke of Gloucester still carries out dozens of royal engagements a year.

The royal family's website says: "He attends national and international events in support of The King and his duties as Head of State, as well as undertaking extensive public duties and engagements every year reflecting his own interests and charities."

© Getty Princess Kate seen curtsying to King Charles

So it comes as no surprise that the Duke is often seen attending big royal events with his wife the Duchess of Gloucester.

The Commonwealth Day service is a key event in the royal calendar, celebrating the unity and diversity of the 56 Commonwealth nations. This year's ceremony saw senior royals, including Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla, in attendance.

© Getty Images King Charles arriving for the service with Queen Camilla

In his annual Commonwealth Day message, Charles said: "Leaders recently reiterated the importance of collaboration for peace and human rights, as well as for the restoration of nature both on land and in the oceans.

"As we mark Commonwealth Day together, there is no more important task than to restore the disrupted harmony of our entire planet.

"For the sake of our younger generations' threatened future, I can only hope that the Commonwealth will continue its vital work to restore that harmony."